Woman assaulted Asda security guard by pouring Jack Daniels and Coke over him

An Aberdeen woman has been fined after pouring a can of Jack Daniels and Coke over an Asda security guard’s head.

Elizabeth Milne popped into the Garthdee store to buy alcohol with her partner but drew the attention of security staff due to being banned.

The 29-year-old tried to take some cocktail cans to the checkouts but got into a row with a security guard who challenged her.

Milne reacted by assaulting the man, opening one of the cans and pouring the liquid over his head.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly before 9pm on October 10 last year.

She said: “A member of staff became aware of the accused entering Asda and not being permitted to do so.

“He followed the accused and traced her in the alcohol aisle.”

‘It was suggested, quite forcefully, they go to Asda to purchase more’

Milne was asked to leave but selected several cans of Jack Daniels and Coke and made her way to the till area.

Ms Ross said: “The accused opened one of the cans and poured the contents over the head of the complainer before leaving.”

Police were then contacted and the incident was captured on CCTV.

Milne, of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting a retail worker.

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court the incident happened during a bad period for Milne in which she suffered personal difficulties and also a problematic relationship.

Incident caught on CCTV

He said: “On the day in question, they had run out of alcohol and it was suggested, quite forcefully, they go to Asda to purchase more alcohol.

“However, when they got there, the security officer, no doubt quite properly, deemed Ms Milne not to be suitable for the sale of more alcohol and also had an issue with her partner.

“There was a bit of an argument and Ms Milne reacted very much in the manner described.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Milne £210.

