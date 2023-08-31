Woman assaulted Asda security guard by pouring Jack Daniels and Coke over him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman assaulted Asda security guard by pouring Jack Daniels and Coke over him

Elizabeth Milne was already banned when she popped into the Garthdee store to buy alcohol with her partner.

By Danny McKay
Elizabeth Milne poured a Jack Daniels and cola over a security guard. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen woman has been fined after pouring a can of Jack Daniels and Coke over an Asda security guard’s head.

Elizabeth Milne popped into the Garthdee store to buy alcohol with her partner but drew the attention of security staff due to being banned.

The 29-year-old tried to take some cocktail cans to the checkouts but got into a row with a security guard who challenged her.

Milne reacted by assaulting the man, opening one of the cans and pouring the liquid over his head.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly before 9pm on October 10 last year.

She said: “A member of staff became aware of the accused entering Asda and not being permitted to do so.

“He followed the accused and traced her in the alcohol aisle.”

‘It was suggested, quite forcefully, they go to Asda to purchase more’

Milne was asked to leave but selected several cans of Jack Daniels and Coke and made her way to the till area.

Ms Ross said: “The accused opened one of the cans and poured the contents over the head of the complainer before leaving.”

Police were then contacted and the incident was captured on CCTV.

Milne, of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting a retail worker.

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court the incident happened during a bad period for Milne in which she suffered personal difficulties and also a problematic relationship.

Incident caught on CCTV

He said: “On the day in question, they had run out of alcohol and it was suggested, quite forcefully, they go to Asda to purchase more alcohol.

“However, when they got there, the security officer, no doubt quite properly, deemed Ms Milne not to be suitable for the sale of more alcohol and also had an issue with her partner.

“There was a bit of an argument and Ms Milne reacted very much in the manner described.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Milne £210.

