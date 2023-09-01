Inverness serial thief gets another chance to stay out of prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness serial thief gets another chance to stay out of prison

Peter MacAllister's lawyer told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client was currently on two drug treatment and testing orders.

By David Love
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A Inverness man with a long record for crimes of dishonesty has been given another chance to stay out of jail after admitting two break-ins and one failed attempt.

Peter MacAllister’s lawyer, Willie Young, told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client was currently on two drug treatment and testing orders.

The 43-year-old had pleaded guilty to attempting to break into his local shop in Torvean Avenue, on May 22 2023 by repeatedly striking a shutter and a door with a hammer.

He also admitted two previous city break-ins – one at the Computer Shop in Tomnahurich Street on October 17 last year and the other breaking into the We Frame It premises in the same street on February 12 2023.

MacAllister, of Bught Drive, pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks when police tried to arrest him for the October 2022 offence.

At an earlier hearing, Sheriff Sara Matheson called for a background report.

Mr Young said his client had made “significant progress” with the orders although “there were periods where he struggled”.

He said both were due to finish in September and November and asked the sheriff to impose another one.

But Sheriff Matheson was uncertain because he had offended whilst on the orders and decided to wait until MacAllister’s next progress report on September 22 before deciding his fate.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Justice Centre, Benjamin Lewis.
Man jailed for choking underage girl during illegal sex
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Driver banned after leading police on high-speed chase across Black Isle
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Mintlaw man claimed his wife shot herself, the disabled woman's brother tells US murder…
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Woman assaulted Asda security guard by pouring Jack Daniels and Coke over him
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
'I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money': Aberdeen grandmother embezzled…
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Drink-driving Aberdeen mum crashed car with child in backseat
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Dingwall drug-driver was foaming at the mouth when stopped by police
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Jurors see wheelchair of disabled wife allegedly shot dead by Mintlaw man
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man grabbed woman's breast after seeing her female pal do the same
Peter MacAllister appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inside the US courtroom where a Mintlaw man is on trial for his spouse's…