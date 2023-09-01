Inverness serial thief gets another chance to stay out of prison

A Inverness man with a long record for crimes of dishonesty has been given another chance to stay out of jail after admitting two break-ins and one failed attempt.

Peter MacAllister’s lawyer, Willie Young, told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client was currently on two drug treatment and testing orders.

The 43-year-old had pleaded guilty to attempting to break into his local shop in Torvean Avenue, on May 22 2023 by repeatedly striking a shutter and a door with a hammer.

He also admitted two previous city break-ins – one at the Computer Shop in Tomnahurich Street on October 17 last year and the other breaking into the We Frame It premises in the same street on February 12 2023.

MacAllister, of Bught Drive, pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks when police tried to arrest him for the October 2022 offence.

At an earlier hearing, Sheriff Sara Matheson called for a background report.

Mr Young said his client had made “significant progress” with the orders although “there were periods where he struggled”.

He said both were due to finish in September and November and asked the sheriff to impose another one.

But Sheriff Matheson was uncertain because he had offended whilst on the orders and decided to wait until MacAllister’s next progress report on September 22 before deciding his fate.