Richard Gordon: A chastening week for Scottish clubs in Europe – at least the Dons put up a fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: A chastening week for Scottish clubs in Europe – at least the Dons put up a fight

Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and the Dons all tasted defeat in European competition.

Duk goes close for Aberdeen against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
Duk goes close for Aberdeen against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

The Dons slipped out of the Europa League on Thursday night having at least put up a bit more of a fight than the other Scottish sides.

For 20 minutes or so in the second half, they even looked like pulling off an unlikely comeback, and they certainly spurned numerous chances at Pittodrie, but Hacken had more quality in key positions, were more clinical, and deserved to go through to the group stages.

Barry Robson is still putting together his team, and that has to be acknowledged, but there are question marks over one or two of the new faces, and the side’s inability to play for longer than the short spells they have so far managed.

That is now six games played this season and the only win was a narrow success at Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup.

It is early days, but given the backing he has had and the players he has been able to bring in, that obviously is not good enough, and the chairman will be expecting an improvement in the near future.

Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock

Jamie McGrath and James McGarry have certainly shown promise, but Slobodan Rubezic looks like a penalty or red card waiting to happen. Barry is also going to have to find a way of helping Luis Lopes to rediscover the form he showed last season.

There have been plus points. Graeme Shinnie remains an inspirational leader of the team and Bojan Miovski, unlike his fellow front man, has hit the ground running, scoring in five successive matches.

Now, Aberdeen have to focus on the Conference League, and in truth, that is likely to be a more forgiving arena for them, although yesterday’s draw was not as kind as it might have been.

Twenty-four hours before the Dons were in action, Rangers crumbled to the latest in what has become an embarrassing sequence of humiliating results for the club in Europe.

Having put together the worst season of any team in the Champions League last time out, the Ibrox side’s attempt to return to the top table ended with another humbling defeat. As I suggested last week, PSV were evidently a much better side, and they coasted to victory having dominated the vast majority of the match in Eindhoven.

Once again, Michael Beale’s new signings made little or no impact, and he is going to need to see a vast improvement in them if Rangers are to seriously compete in the Europe League.

That said, being drawn with Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol has given them an improved chance.

The European dreams of both Hearts and Hibernian were, as expected, extinguished on the same night the Dons slipped down a level, the Edinburgh sides losing on a 14-1 aggregate to PAOK and Aston Villa respectively.

Throw in Aberdeen and Rangers, and that score increases to 26-7.

That is, quite simply, mortifying.

Yes, we have three teams left in European competition, but goodness knows what is about to unfold over those six matchdays.

Celtic might certainly have had a worse Champions League draw, but Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid will provide stiff opposition, and unless Brendan Rodgers gets his team going, they could have some painful nights ahead.

It has the potential to be a chastening autumn for Scottish football on the continent.

Return of the Mac

As the transfer window closed at the end of the week, one of the least surprising moves of the season saw Rory McAllister return ‘home’ to Peterhead.

The prolific hitman earned himself legendary status at Balmoor during his goal-laden first spell with the club. His time with Cove Rangers, though much shorter, proved just as fruitful, but he was less successful after making the switch to Montrose.

Rory McAllister, right, is back at Peterhead. Image: SNS.

That said, I watched him in Cove’s recent win at Links Park, and although he failed to net, Rory was full of energy and desire, and put himself about.

He is clearly at the tail end of his career now, but his instinct in front of goal will still be there, and he should cause big problems in League Two.

Peterhead have made a decent start; the big man might be just what they need to boost their promotion hopes.

More from Aberdeen FC

The Europa Conference League trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
All we know after Aberdeen drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in…
Aberdeen striker Duk has a shot at goal during the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Duk will hit the goal trail soon, says boss Barry Robson
St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (L) and Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani in action during a Premiership match last season. Image: SNS.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson expects Aberdeen-linked midfielder Keanu Baccus to remain with the…
Bojan Miovski hits a shot wide against Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Familiar lessons to be learned for Aberdeen in Europe
BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq, left, celebrates with Mikkel Rygaard after making it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Bravo Hacken on Ibrahim Sadiq's delayed exit - let's hope we…
The Aberdeen fans will be looking forward to the Europa Conference League groups campaign, despite the club's Europa League near-miss. Image: SNS.
Confirmed: The sides Aberdeen could meet in Europa Conference League group stage ahead of…
Dons boss Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq made it 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'We let Hacken off the hook': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated following Europa League…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected at full time against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
'Architects of our downfall again': Aberdeen fans react as the Dons miss out on…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath looks dejected during the Europa League play-off clash with BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Europa League group stage dream over after 3-1 loss to BK Hacken
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, right, with manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Revealed: The sides Aberdeen could meet in the Europa League or Conference League groups

Conversation