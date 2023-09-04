Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre

The principal of a former residential school in the Black Isle has backed plans to convert it into a respite centre.

A local group aims to secure the landmark Raddery House and woods from Highland Council via a community asset transfer.

The Raddery House Ltd (RHL) community project wants to convert the building. They plan a free respite centre for families of children with cancer and other conditions.

It also aims to provide facilities for people with dementia and a hub with café on the seven-acre campus.

But if the bid does not succeed the property will be sold.

What are the plans for Raddery?

The group held an information and walk around day at the site at the weekend to outline its plans to local people.

They were joined by David Dean and his wife Valery. They were making their first visit to the site in nearly 28 years.

In 1978, Mr Dean founded Raddery School, a therapeutic centre for children with special needs, where he worked until 1995.

The school closed in 2000 and the site has been unused since 2017, falling into disrepair.

Mr Dean said when they took the site on in 1978, it was “not good”. But he added it was “nowhere near like it is just now”.

“It took a year for us to get it ready and fit for purpose.

“I remember the thrill of doing it and when we walked into the grounds again, which I haven’t done for nearly 28 years, I got the same thrill of potential there was in those grounds.

“The building is a mess. But if the funding can be found and the willpower can be sustained, it can be brought back again.”

He said the RHL plans are “very exciting”.

‘There are potential healing powers’

“The present proposal is very much in line with the thinking that we had when we opened Raddery.

“The estate is a place of great tranquillity with potential healing powers for people in different sorts of difficulty, whether it be physical health or emotional and mental health.”

RHL is keen to set up a Kirrie Meeting Centre on the Black Isle.

The Kirrie model of person-centred support in the community for those living with dementia was developed in Sweden and now has sites across the UK.

It is felt the woods could be used as part of the project, to help with physical and mental health and general wellbeing of users.

Other ideas include working with the local allotment association and a smallholder to grow food on site for use in the café and for sale.

This could also address a waiting list for allotments in the area and provide facilities for growers in wheelchairs or with mobility issues.

In addition, directors are keen to develop social and therapeutic horticultural activities on site.

A survey has already shown almost 96% of people interviewed support plans for respite accommodation and nearly 94% for a dementia meeting centre.

There is also support for woodland preservation and access (94%), a tree nursery (93%) and a growing project (92%).

Raddery School: What happens next?

The community asset transfer application was made in November and a decision is expected in the next few weeks.

It is believed potential commercial buyers are interested in the building.

Bev Smith, chair of RHL, said: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone. And where else are you going to get seven acres of buildings and trees for these uses?

“The building is so well situated and yet it is probably not known by a lot of people and it is in a terrible state.

“However, the potential is so huge.”

Lack of facilities for dementia care

Ms Smith stood as an independent candidate for The Black Isle in May 2022.

RHL’s business plan says several recurrent themes and concerns were raised during her campaign.

These included the lack of day centres and help for carers looking after a loved one, particularly those with dementia.

Another frequently raised issue was the need to keep young people and families living on the Black Isle.

The plans says the proposals offer a creative way forward on both issues.

RHL intends to convert the lower floor of Raddery House into three self-contained units of respite accommodation.

This would be offered free of charge to visiting families with the costs met via RHL’s fundraising and trading activities.

The plan says RHL has had extensive discussions with Kirrie Connections and believe the model can be adapted to meet needs in the Black Isle.

Raddery House was in existence along with the stable building in 1800s.

In addition to the main house, the site includes a sports hall. It also has two classrooms, a workshop, two cottages and a stable block.

Raddery Woods comprise just under 20 acres of mainly beech woodland.

The house, grounds and woods were gifted to the Borough of Ross and Cromarty in 1952 by General Noel Salvesen of Teaninich.

No private offers being considered yet

Ownership of the property transferred from Ross and Cromarty to the Highland Council in 1975.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “No private offers are being considered at this time whilst the community interest is being considered.

“The Community have a deadline to formally submit a Community Asset Transfer but should this not happen then the property will be sold.”