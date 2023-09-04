Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre

The school's former principal supports the plans, which will help carers of children with cancer and people with dementia.

By John Ross
An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
The principal of a former residential school in the Black Isle has backed plans to convert it into a respite centre.

A local group aims to secure the landmark Raddery House and woods from Highland Council via a community asset transfer.

The Raddery House Ltd (RHL) community project wants to convert the building. They plan a free respite centre for families of children with cancer and other conditions.

It also aims to provide facilities for people with dementia and a hub with café on the seven-acre campus.

But if the bid does not succeed the property will be sold.

What are the plans for Raddery?

The group held an information and walk around day at the site at the weekend to outline its plans to local people.

They were joined by David Dean and his wife Valery. They were making their first visit to the site in nearly 28 years.

In 1978, Mr Dean founded Raddery School, a therapeutic centre for children with special needs, where he worked until 1995.

The school closed in 2000 and the site has been unused since 2017, falling into disrepair.

Bev Smith, David Dean, former school driver Stewart Hiddleston and Valery Dean at the site . Image Jasperimage

Mr Dean said when they took the site on in 1978, it was “not good”. But he added it was “nowhere near like it is just now”.

“It took a year for us to get it ready and fit for purpose.

“I remember the thrill of doing it and when we walked into the grounds again, which I haven’t done for nearly 28 years, I got the same thrill of potential there was in those grounds.

“The building is a mess. But if the funding can be found and the willpower can be sustained, it can be brought back again.”

He said the RHL plans are “very exciting”.

‘There are potential healing powers’

“The present proposal is very much in line with the thinking that we had when we opened Raddery.

“The estate is a place of great tranquillity with potential healing powers for people in different sorts of difficulty, whether it be physical health or emotional and mental health.”

RHL is keen to set up a Kirrie Meeting Centre on the Black Isle.

The Kirrie model of person-centred support in the community for those living with dementia was developed in Sweden and now has sites across the UK.

It is felt the woods could be used as part of the project, to help with physical and mental health and general wellbeing of users.

Other ideas include working with the local allotment association and a smallholder to grow food on site for use in the café and for sale.

This could also address a waiting list for allotments in the area and provide facilities for growers in wheelchairs or with mobility issues.

In addition, directors are keen to develop social and therapeutic horticultural activities on site.

The building has fallen into disrepair. Image Jasperimage

A survey has already shown almost 96% of people interviewed support plans for respite accommodation and nearly 94% for a dementia meeting centre.

There is also support for woodland preservation and access (94%), a tree nursery (93%) and a growing project (92%).

Raddery School: What happens next?

The community asset transfer application was made in November and a decision is expected in the next few weeks.

It is believed potential commercial buyers are interested in the building.

Bev Smith, chair of RHL, said: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone. And where else are you going to get seven acres of buildings and trees for these uses?

“The building is so well situated and yet it is probably not known by a lot of people and it is in a terrible state.

“However, the potential is so huge.”

Lack of facilities for dementia care

Ms Smith stood as an independent candidate for The Black Isle in May 2022.

RHL’s business plan says several recurrent themes and concerns were raised during her campaign.

These included the lack of day centres and help for carers looking after a loved one, particularly those with dementia.

Another frequently raised issue was the need to keep young people and families living on the Black Isle.

The plans says the proposals offer a creative way forward on both issues.

RHL intends to convert the lower floor of Raddery House into three self-contained units of respite accommodation.

This would be offered free of charge to visiting families with the costs met via RHL’s fundraising and trading activities.

An information day outlined the plans to local people.Image Jasperimage

The plan says RHL has had extensive discussions with Kirrie Connections and believe the model can be adapted to meet needs in the Black Isle.

Raddery House was in existence along with the stable building in 1800s.

In addition to the main house, the site includes a sports hall. It also has two classrooms, a workshop, two cottages and a stable block.

Raddery Woods comprise just under 20 acres of mainly beech woodland.

The house, grounds and woods were gifted to the Borough of Ross and Cromarty in 1952 by General Noel Salvesen of Teaninich.

No private offers being considered yet

Ownership of the property transferred from Ross and Cromarty to the Highland Council in 1975.

A Highland Council spokesman said:  “No private offers are being considered at this time whilst the community interest is being considered.

“The Community have a deadline to formally submit a Community Asset Transfer but should this not happen then the property will be sold.”

Conversation