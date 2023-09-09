Man attacked neighbour with axe over long-running dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man attacked neighbour with axe over long-running dispute

Phillip Gallagher had endured "constant torment" and tried to tackle the issue "through the correct channels, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee & David Love
A man who attacked his neighbour with an axe following a long-running dispute has been told he must remain under supervision for 12 months.

Philip Gallacher, 51, was chopping kindling at his Avoch home when the neighbour, who had been ordered not to speak to him, emerged from his property and made a comment, sparking the incident.

He appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of assault to injury relating to the events on January 26.

The charge detailed how Gallagher  “repeatedly attempted to strike” his neighbour on the head and body with an axe and “struck him on the body with an axe” causing him to fall to the ground to his injury.

On a previous occasion, fiscal depute Robert Weir had told the court: “It was about 7.15pm on January 26 this year when the occupants of number 45 went outside to move a bin and have a cigarette.

“The accused was also outside and a verbal altercation ensued. Then he went into his house and came out with an axe. He was swinging it around and it struck his neighbour’s arm.

Axe ‘wrestled’ from accused

“The axe was wrestled from the accused and police were called.” Mr Weir added.

The court heard that the complainer had suffered a “small cut” on the arm as a result of the incident.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court: “This is a serious matter, that is not lost on Mr Gallacher.”

He said that the offence occurred against a background of an ongoing neighbour dispute, during which Gallagher and his now-wife “did their best to try and do everything properly and through the correct channels”.

On the day in question, Mr Gowans explained, his client had gone into the garden to chop kindling when his neighbour, who was subject to a bail condition not to talk to Gallagher, made a comment.

“There was an exchange,” Mr Gowans said, before the events described ensued.

He added: “After two years of constant torment it is not acceptable, but perhaps understandable.”

Sheriff Matheson placed Gallagher, of Ormonde Terrace, Avoch, on a community payback order with 12 months supervision.

The court heard that an order for the forfeiture of the axe had been granted at a previous hearing.

