5 things to do this weekend: WayWORD Festival, Big Hop Trail and Doors Open Days

Even though summer is over, there is still lots to do across the north and north-east. Here is our weekly rundown of the top events happening near you this weekend.

Doors Open Days

New to Doors Open Days 8 Doors Distillery in John O'Groats.Tours of the Distillery on both Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th SeptemberJohn O' Groats Development Trust Posted by Doors Open Days Caithness and Sutherland on Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Doors Open Days first started in 1990, with just 44 buildings and attractions taking part.

Now, more than 1,000 are opening their doors to the public on select dates this September, with spots in Aberdeenshire, Argyll & Bute and Caithness & Sutherland doing so this weekend.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the likes of Cairngorm Bothies, Aberdeenshire Farming Museum and 8 Doors Distillery for free. Head to www.doorsopendays.org.uk to find the full list of participating buildings near you.

WayWORD Festival

Abigail Brydon, Robert Softley Gale, Suzanne Lofthus, and Ian Manborde will share their experiences and expertise to… Posted by Way WORD Festival on Friday, 8 September 2023

WayWORD festival, organised by Aberdeen University, is a literary and arts festival that promises a mix of literature, music, art, dance, drama and comedy.

Now in its fourth year, the 2023 event takes place from September 19 to 24, with additional events on Saturday (Sept 16) and September 30. The festival’s line-up includes Kathleen Jamie, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Claire Keegan.

There is plenty to entertain people of all ages happening at multiple locations across the city. Saturday’s events include Writing Character for the stage: Workshop with May Sumbwanyambe, Saltfishforty in Concert and Theatre & Disability Panel: Abigail Brydon, Robert Softley Gale, Suzanne Lofthus & Ian Manborde.

Find out more and book tickets at www.waywordfestival.com.

The Big Hop Sculpture Trail Farewell Exhibition

There’s a last chance to see the hare sculptures designed as part of the Big Hop Trail. The trail, which was part of Clan’s 40th birthday celebration, featured 40 6ft hare sculptures across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. A further 52 mini sculptures, designed by local school pupils, were also on show.

All 92 sculptures will be on show for the final time at the exhibition on Saturday at the Music Hall before they are sold at auction on Monday.

The exhibition will be on at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Tickets £5, available from aberdeenperformingarts.com, alternatively phone 01224 641122 or visit the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall.

Fiddler of Strathspey Festival

The iconic music and dance of Strathspey is the star attraction at this festival. The event, which is held annually in Grantown-of-Spey and is organised by the Grantown Society, started on Friday and continues throughout Saturday.

Among the events in Saturday’s programme are competitions, a heritage walk and workshops with acclaimed fiddler Paul Anderson alongside singer and fiddler Shona Donaldson. There will also be a family ceilidh. For more information go to fiddlerofstrathspeyfestival.co.uk

Flying Scotsman Steam Gala

It’s not often you get to climb abroad a locomotive as legendary as the Flying Scotsman.

Strathspey Railway will host a Steam Gala on Saturday and Sunday at Boat of Garten railway station this weekend, giving visitors an opportunity to step onto the footplate to get a closer look at the its controls.

The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, so the event is not to be missed.

Find out more and buy tickets at strathspeyrailway.co.uk.