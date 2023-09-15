5 things to do this weekend: WayWORD Festival, Big Hop Trail and Doors Open Days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: WayWORD Festival, Big Hop Trail and Doors Open Days

Here's what's on in the north and north-east this weekend.

By Lauren Robertson & Karen Roberts
Head along to see the Big Hop Trail this weekend if you haven't already. Image: Katherine Ferries / DC Thomson
Head along to see the Big Hop Trail this weekend if you haven't already. Image: Katherine Ferries / DC Thomson

Even though summer is over, there is still lots to do across the north and north-east. Here is our weekly rundown of the top events happening near you this weekend.

Doors Open Days

New to Doors Open Days 8 Doors Distillery in John O'Groats.Tours of the Distillery on both Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th SeptemberJohn O' Groats Development Trust

Posted by Doors Open Days Caithness and Sutherland on Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Doors Open Days first started in 1990, with just 44 buildings and attractions taking part.

Now, more than 1,000 are opening their doors to the public on select dates this September, with spots in Aberdeenshire, Argyll & Bute and Caithness & Sutherland doing so this weekend.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the likes of Cairngorm Bothies, Aberdeenshire Farming Museum and 8 Doors Distillery for free. Head to www.doorsopendays.org.uk to find the full list of participating buildings near you.

WayWORD Festival

Abigail Brydon, Robert Softley Gale, Suzanne Lofthus, and Ian Manborde will share their experiences and expertise to…

Posted by Way WORD Festival on Friday, 8 September 2023

WayWORD festival, organised by Aberdeen University, is a literary and arts festival that promises a mix of literature, music, art, dance, drama and comedy.

Now in its fourth year, the 2023 event takes place from September 19 to 24, with additional events on Saturday (Sept 16) and September 30.  The festival’s line-up includes Kathleen Jamie, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Claire Keegan.

There is plenty to entertain people of all ages happening at multiple locations across the city. Saturday’s events include Writing Character for the stage: Workshop with May Sumbwanyambe, Saltfishforty in Concert and Theatre & Disability Panel: Abigail Brydon, Robert Softley Gale, Suzanne Lofthus & Ian Manborde.

Find out more and book tickets at www.waywordfestival.com.

Dr Helen Lynch, creative director of the WayWORD Festival. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.`

The Big Hop Sculpture Trail Farewell Exhibition

It’ll be your last chance to see the hares before they hop off. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

There’s a last chance to see the hare sculptures designed as part of the Big Hop Trail. The trail, which was part of Clan’s 40th birthday celebration, featured 40 6ft hare sculptures across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. A further 52 mini sculptures, designed by local school pupils, were also on show.

All 92 sculptures will be on show for the final time at the exhibition on Saturday at the Music Hall before they are sold at auction on Monday.

The exhibition will be on at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Tickets £5, available from aberdeenperformingarts.com, alternatively phone 01224 641122 or visit the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall.

Fiddler of Strathspey Festival

Fiddler Paul Anderson will be at this year’s festival.

The iconic music and dance of Strathspey is the star attraction at this festival. The event, which is held annually in Grantown-of-Spey and is organised by the Grantown Society, started on Friday and continues throughout Saturday.

Among the events in Saturday’s programme are competitions, a heritage walk and workshops with acclaimed fiddler Paul Anderson alongside singer and fiddler Shona Donaldson. There will also be a family ceilidh. For more information go to fiddlerofstrathspeyfestival.co.uk

Flying Scotsman Steam Gala

The Flying Scotsman on a recent visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

It’s not often you get to climb abroad a locomotive as legendary as the Flying Scotsman.

Strathspey Railway will host a Steam Gala on Saturday and Sunday at Boat of Garten railway station this weekend, giving visitors an opportunity to step onto the footplate to get a closer look at the its controls.

The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, so the event is not to be missed.

Find out more and buy tickets at strathspeyrailway.co.uk. 

Conversation