Inverness

Popular Inverness cafe XOKO remains closed until next week after power cut ruined their stock

The owners announced via social media they would be reopening on Tuesday after the power cut spoiled most of their stock.

By Ross Hempseed
Xoko cafe in Inverness
Tristan Aitchison (Right) and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua, the owners of XOKO. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A popular Inverness eatery will remain closed over the weekend after a city-wide power cut ruined its stock.

XOKO Cafe and Bakehouse on Bridge Street is owned by Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Bazaldua, serving a range of specialities, including Spanish-style pastries.

Since opening in 2021, the cafe has been a popular spot in Inverness for residents and tourists who enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and Latin influence on the menu.

However, a recent power cut early yesterday morning left much of the city centre without power, XOKO included.

They were having to work in the dark as they tried to salvage what they could before it spoiled due to lack of power.

XOKO cafe pastry
XOKO’s Fernando Basaldua makes all the pastries served at the cafe from scratch, however, the power cut affected most of the stock they had prepared for the coming days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

XOKO will reopen on Tuesday

The power cut was due to a fire at a nearby substation, with fire crews battling for three hours after the alarm was raised at 3.30am.

The incident resulted in a major power cut across the city, causing a blackout to 2,800 properties in both the IV1 and IV2 postcode areas.

While the fire had been extinguished at around 6am on Friday, its affects were felt throughout the day.

The vaccination centre in the Eastgate Centre, the Castle Street Service Point and the Museum were forced to close, while proceedings at the Justice Centre were delayed.

Due to the power, XOKO announced they would be unable to open for the next three days due to the loss of their stock.

In a post to social media, the disappointed owners wrote: “Due to the power cut today we’ve lost all of our stock & what we’ve been prepping & proving for the coming week so we need to close to restock & refuel and re-create.”

XOKO will remain closed until Tuesday, opening at the usual time of 7am.

