Aberdeen car thief found sleeping in back of £45,000 Mercedes with cocaine and hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen car thief found sleeping in back of £45,000 Mercedes with cocaine and hammer

Douglas Kelbie, 40, stole the black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside at home in Edinburgh but wasn't caught until two months later.

By Joanne Warnock
The car, the Aberdeen car thief was found in the back of
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.

An Aberdeen man has been put under house arrest after admitting stealing a £45,000 Mercedes from Edinburgh.

Douglas Kelbie, 40, stole the black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside the capital home in September last year but wasn’t caught until two months later.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that happened when police officers in Aberdeen went to check on reports of a man sleeping inside a car on Pitstruan Place.

Mr Rogers said that the officers had found Kelbie in the driver’s seat, adding: “The vehicle was unlocked and Kelbie awoke when they opened the door.”

He told the court that after running checks, the officers found Kelbie was not named as the car’s registered keeper or the insured driver.

Kelbie had told the officers that it was his mother’s car after “providing varying accounts” of why he was sleeping there.

Offences committed while on bail

Further checks revealed that Kelbie’s mother was also not the registered owner and that the number plate had been changed.

The court was told that after carrying out a search of the car, officers found seven wraps of cocaine, with a total weight of 7.37g, and £490 cash. A hammer was also found next to the driver’s seat.

Mr Rogers said subsequent checks then revealed the real identity of the car and its owner.

Kelbie, of Cairngorm Road, Aberdeen, admitted stealing the car, carrying an offensive weapon and of being in possession of a class A drug – all whilst on bail.

Ultimatum to ‘sort his life out’

His defence counsel Alex Burns explained Kelbie had been “between addresses” at the time and had been living in the car.

He said there had been “nothing sinister” about the presence of the hammer and he had been “sound asleep” when the police arrived.

Mr Burns said Kelbie had not taken any drugs for six weeks and had been handed an ultimatum to “sort his life out” after moving in with his mother, adding: “His life seems to be back on track.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller said he did not see a reason for prison and instead thought a restriction of liberty order would be appropriate.

He sentenced Kelbie to a 12-month supervision order and to be electronically tagged – meaning he must remain within his address between the hours of 8pm and 6am every night of the week for 21 weeks.

More from Crime & Courts

Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
Aberdeen man caught with nearly £60,000 cannabis in bedroom cupboard
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'She thought she was going to die': Man punched and throttled new girlfriend in…
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
Dad sets son's home on fire with hot barbeque coals left under sofa
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
Weekend court roll – Two child neglecters and a Hollywood scammer
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
'Shocking behaviour': Driver rode into garden wall high on a cocktail of drugs
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
Thug who taped disabled man to mobility scooter back in court after attacking his…
Andrew Shepherd, the Aberdeen lodger who assaulted his landlord
Ungrateful lodger throttled his landlord and broke her wrist
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
'I will be at your house every night': Joiner threatened his boss as he…
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
'Some names crop up time and time again' - former cheese wire murder detective…
Douglas Kelbie stole a black Mercedes GLC AMG from outside a home in Edinburgh.
Drunken pub-brawler bottled barmaid's face after drinking seven pints of cider