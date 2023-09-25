Caley Thistle fan view: Plenty to discuss at ICT Supporters Trust meeting

For a second week in succession it was cruel.

Just like at Stark’s Park, Caley Thistle once again conceded late, to lose by a goal to nil, to Dundee United.

The lack of a cutting edge up front killed them despite playing in a more adventurous, less cagey way.

The Championship results at the weekend have only added to the precariousness of Caley Thistle’s position and whoever succeeds in getting the manager’s job will have his work cut out and needs to hit the ground running.

I did wonder whether we might ever see him, but Nikola Ujdur made his debut after finally arriving from Australia, and did well in defence.

I’ll look forward to seeing how he develops in the weeks ahead.

It may have been injuries that led to him starting on Saturday but it would be hard to drop him after that performance.

Before the game I attended a meeting hosted by the ICT Supporters Trust.

For the best part of two hours fans expressed their concerns about what is happening at the club.

While events on the pitch featured, this was much more about other things – communication, what exactly do certain senior staff members do, dropping season ticket numbers and the matchday experience.

Two things struck me about the meeting.

First of all was how some of these things have been issues for many years.

Take facilities for disabled fans as an example. They have been poor since the stadium was built and remain completely inadequate today.

It has been discussed many times but very little has happened.

Secondly, this was not the lunatic fringe of the club’s support. There was a lot of wise words and long experience there.

People who have contributed enormously to the life of Inverness CT for many years yet feel increasingly disconnected from the club. I find that very sad.

Perhaps, it is time for senior staff and directors of this business to think for a moment that unhappy customers are not a good thing, and I hope there can be positive discussions to deal with the issues raised.