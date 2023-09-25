Caley Thistle fan view: Plenty to discuss at ICT Supporters Trust meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Plenty to discuss at ICT Supporters Trust meeting

David Sutherland attended the two-hour meeting before Saturday's defeat by Dundee United.

By David Sutherland
Inverness fans watch the Championship match again. Image: SNS.
Inverness fans watch the Championship match again. Image: SNS.

For a second week in succession it was cruel.

Just like at Stark’s Park, Caley Thistle once again conceded late, to lose by a goal to nil, to Dundee United.

The lack of a cutting edge up front killed them despite playing in a more adventurous, less cagey way.

The Championship results at the weekend have only added to the precariousness of Caley Thistle’s position and whoever succeeds in getting the manager’s job will have his work cut out and needs to hit the ground running.

I did wonder whether we might ever see him, but Nikola Ujdur made his debut after finally arriving from Australia, and did well in defence.

I’ll look forward to seeing how he develops in the weeks ahead.

Dundee United celebrate their late winner against Caley Thistle.
Dundee United celebrate their late winner against Caley Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.

It may have been injuries that led to him starting on Saturday but it would be hard to drop him after that performance.

Before the game I attended a meeting hosted by the ICT Supporters Trust.

For the best part of two hours fans expressed their concerns about what is happening at the club.

While events on the pitch featured, this was much more about other things – communication, what exactly do certain senior staff members do, dropping season ticket numbers and the matchday experience.

Two things struck me about the meeting.

First of all was how some of these things have been issues for many years.

Take facilities for disabled fans as an example. They have been poor since the stadium was built and remain completely inadequate today.

It has been discussed many times but very little has happened.

Secondly, this was not the lunatic fringe of the club’s support. There was a lot of wise words and long experience there.

People who have contributed enormously to the life of Inverness CT for many years yet feel increasingly disconnected from the club. I find that very sad.

Perhaps, it is time for senior staff and directors of this business to think for a moment that unhappy customers are not a good thing, and I hope there can be positive discussions to deal with the issues raised.

Conversation