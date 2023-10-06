Cruel Inverurie care worker stole more than £2,000 from vulnerable elderly woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruel Inverurie care worker stole more than £2,000 from vulnerable elderly woman

Rachael Michie took advantage of her position of trust while working as a relief worker at an assisted living facility in Inverurie.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Rachael Michie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A heartless care worker helped herself to thousands of pounds from the bank account of a vulnerable elderly resident at an Inverurie assisted living facility.

Rachael Michie took advantage of her position of trust while working as a relief worker for Inspire at Hollybank, St James’ Place, Inverurie.

As part of her role, the 31-year-old helped to look after a woman in her 60s, who suffered from learning disabilities and needed round-the-clock care.

Staff also assisted the woman financially, accompanying her to the bank, helping her make responsible transactions and keeping track of everything in a log book.

But Michie took advantage of having access to the vulnerable woman’s bank cards and swiped £2,300 before her manager spotted the irregularities and traced it back to her.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offences were committed between September 15 2021 and February 15 2022.

She said the offences came to light when Michie’s manager noticed a number of the resident’s bank statements were missing and accompanied her to the TSB branch to ask for them.

‘She was simply so desperate’

The bank provided copies but advised they had also been posted out as normal.

On examining the statements, Michie’s manager noted several large withdrawals that seemed out of place.

She checked the log book which all staff are required to update with any spending by the resident, but the transactions were not noted.

The woman then checked the transaction dates against the work rota and noticed a correlation with the days Michie was working.

Ms Martin told the court: “Those that care for her are of the view that the complainer is not capable of making cash withdrawals herself and is always accompanied by a staff member.”

The police were contacted and, following an investigation, Michie was arrested and made full admissions.

None of the money has been paid back.

Michie, of Middle Park, Inverurie, pled guilty to stealing the resident’s bank cards and withdrawing £2,300.

‘You saw an opportunity, made a plan and carried it out’

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “Ms Michie made full and frank admissions and made no attempt to minimise what she has done.

“She knew eventually they were going to come and speak to her about it.

“She said she would never do it again, she was simply so desperate.”

Mr Burnett explained Michie had been in an abusive relationship at the time and had serious financial issues as a result.

The court heard that, due to her financial issues, there was no prospect Michie would be able to pay the full amount back.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Michie: “I accept you are remorseful for what you did.

“Clearly it had an impact on your life in that you lost your employment.

“It seems to me you saw an opportunity, made a plan and carried it out.

“It’s a serious abuse of trust.”

She ordered Michie to be supervised for 12 months, to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £500 compensation order to her victim.

