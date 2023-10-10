Drug-driver took cannabis edibles for pain from accident three decades ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-driver took cannabis edibles for pain from accident three decades ago

Ian Vanzetta was double the legal limit for the drug when police stopped his car following a routine check.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A drug-driver had taken cannabis edibles to combat ongoing pain from an accident more than three decades ago, a court has heard.

Ian Vanzetta was stopped by police carrying out routine checks, but his car smelled of cannabis and he had dilated pupils.

A drug test came back positive for cannabis and further testing revealed he was more than twice the legal limit for that drug.

His solicitor told the court he had taken the drug to try and tackle ongoing pain from an old injury.

Vanzetta, 53, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single drug-driving charge.

Routine checks stopped drug driver

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that it was around 3.40pm on May 28 of this year when police officers carrying out routine vehicle checks had reason to stop Vanzetta’s car in Westford, Alness.

She explained that following a Police National Computer check of the vehicle “they had approached the accused’s window for an unrelated matter”.

It was at this point that officers “observed smell of cannabis from the vehicle”.

They spoke to Vanzetta, who was “slow to respond to questions”, and noted that he had “dilated pupils”.

While under caution he admitted that he had consumed edibles – THC-infused gelatine sweets – the day before.

An initial drug test came back positive for cannabis and further testing revealed Vanzetta to have 4.7 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood – more than twice the legal limit of two microgrammes.

Driver took cannabis edibles for pain

Vanzetta’s solicitor Rory Gowans told the court that his client had suffered a bad accident at the age of 21 that had left him with ongoing pain.

“Prescription medication does not seem to assist,” Mr Gowans explained.

He said: “A friend suggested he try the edibles to see if that would alleviate the pain.”

He said his client ingested the drug at 10pm the previous evening but was “oblivious to the fact that they would still be in his system the following day”.

He said it was “A set of circumstances that he wishes he had dealt with differently.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson fined Vanzetta, of Kirkside, Alness, £320 and banned him from the roads for 12 months.

 

