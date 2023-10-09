Malky Mackay says Duncan Ferguson takes impressive Everton schooling into Caley Thistle job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says Duncan Ferguson takes impressive Everton schooling into Caley Thistle job

Ferguson worked under a number of high-profile managers during more than a decade on the Everton coaching staff.

By Andy Skinner
Duncan Ferguson takes the applause from the ICT fans before kick-off ahead of his first home game in charge. Images: SNS
Duncan Ferguson takes the applause from the ICT fans before kick-off ahead of his first home game in charge. Images: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes Duncan Ferguson’s impressive apprenticeship at Everton can only be of benefit to Highland rivals Caley Thistle.

Ferguson was handed the job at Caledonian Stadium last month, replacing Billy Dodds as manager on a three-year deal.

It is only Ferguson’s second permanent managerial job, having left Forest Green Rovers following their relegation from English League One last season.

Prior to that, Ferguson spent more than a decade on the coaching staff at Everton, where he worked under the likes of Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce.

He was promoted to assistant manager in 2019, and served as number two to Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

While the 51-year-old’s own managerial career is still in its infancy, Mackay believes Ferguson could not have had a better schooling for his current role.

Mackay said: “I was kept on by Brendan Rodgers at Watford when we both went for the job. He spoke to people, and I was lucky to be kept on and become his assistant as well as Aidy Boothroyd’s.

Malky Mackay (right) alongside Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS

“Duncan certainly had that persona there. Looking at the managers he was working with, if you can’t take from them, I don’t know what you can take from.

“Steve Holland did that at Chelsea, and there are two or three like that out in Europe.

“There’s a young kid, Anthony Barry, who is with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

“There are various coaches who foreign managers come in and quite like, and the longer they work with them they then go on to take them to other clubs.

“Carlo Ancelotti had Paul Clement at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“There isn’t a directory of assistants – you find people.

“You go to courses or meet people at clubs and see if you have a connection, and if they are good coaches and have a similar mindset to you.

“You would be foolish not to take from the amount of managers that have been in at Everton.”

Everton connection shows Ferguson’s character

Ferguson remains an adored figure at Everton, having netted 72 goals across two spells which covered a combined period of 11 seasons at Goodison Park.

Mackay feels Ferguson will aim to impart his personality on Caley Jags, having taken four points from his opening two Championship matches.

The Staggies boss added: “His connection to Everton is a really big draw.

Duncan Ferguson celebrates with his arms in the air
Duncan Ferguson savours the 3-2 win at Arbroath with the Inverness fans. Images: SNS.

“I know nothing about his coaching ability, but clearly he has experience.

“We don’t know each other really, but what I would say is that the connection he had to that football club is something that people recognise helps with a level of consistency around that first team.

“There are various people around English football, and elsewhere, who have a little bit of nous at the top of the club. They see that a bit of stability is needed there.

“Quite quickly someone’s character and personality filters through to other parts of the football club.

“You know if they are a tyrant, if they don’t want to help people or just look after themselves.

“On the flip side of that, you also see someone that carries a wee bit of positivity about them or draws people in, and is liked by people.

“That’s something that certainly helps when new management teams come in.”

Working in Highlands will present fresh challenges

Mackay is in his third season at County, having previously spent his entire managerial career in English football with Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

The Staggies boss reckons Ferguson will quickly discover the geographical challenges of working in the Highlands.

He added: “Logistically, trying to get players to the Highlands isn’t going to be easy. That’s something I have come across myself, and he’s a division below.

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“There’s the travel element for games and how you run that, and it’s a completely different league.

“I know he has Gary Bollan in with him, but I know Gary was working with him down at Forest Green, so has Gary been keeping an eye on the league and watching? It’s going to be hard.

“How much do you know about the league, your own players, the players you’re going up against?

“You need someone on the ground that can get you right up to speed with it, because while you’re trying to get to grips with a league, 10 or 12 games can slip by.

“Or, Duncan might have been doing his homework on the league and know everything about it. That might be the case, I don’t know.”

