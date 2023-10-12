Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it ‘not a danger to public’

A dog who savaged a tradesman and left him needing medical treatment will not be put down after a sheriff deemed it “not a danger to the public”.

Staffordshire pitbull cross Bailey left the Laurencekirk internet fitter needing treatment that included antibiotics and a tetanus jab after he sunk his teeth into the man’s leg.

Bailey’s owner, Brian Scott, had him on a chain lead at the time after the worker expressed concerns about the dog’s behaviour, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough at a previous hearing that the incident happened outside Scott’s home in Fordoun on July 22 2021 after two tradesmen attended to install internet equipment.

Bailey could be ‘a bit iffy’

The pair had already asked that Bailey be removed from the house, after seeing the then five-year-old dog jumping up at the window and barking loudly on their arrival.

“The accused agreed to this and advised that Bailey could be ‘a bit iffy’,” the fiscal said.

“He left with Bailey on a chain lead and took him into the garden.”

As the men worked in the front garden, one chatted with Scott, 31, while the other walked towards his van.

But as he did so Bailey “lunged towards him”, pulling Scott forward on the chain, and sank his teeth into the man’s left calf.

“The dog’s mouth was completely wrapped around his leg and the dog bit down through the jeans that he was wearing,” the fiscal said.

“The dog was described as shaking his head and growling for around five seconds.

“It did puncture the skin and the leg was bleeding. The accused pulled the dog off using the lead after a few seconds.”

Dog was dangerously out of control

Bailey’s victim treated himself at the scene with a first aid kit to dress his wound which was “bleeding considerably”.

Scott meanwhile placed the dog in his nearby parked car. It was noted the vehicle was rocking back and forth as Bailey “bounded around” inside.

The man went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was given a tetanus jab and antibiotics before he later reported the attack to police.

Upon being cautioned and charged Scott told officers: “It’s a joke”.

In court, Scott, of Newcake Cottages, Fordoun, admitted having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

‘I have decided not to take action’

Defence agent Neil McRobert told the court that Bailey had been around children and there had been no issues and there had been no further incidents.

“Mr Scott does have control of the dog now,” he added.

Despite Sheriff Margaret Hodge stated that she didn’t believe Scott had “taken this matter seriously” but made no order to have Bailey destroyed.

She told him: “You did not have that dog under control and it bit a man’s leg.

“However, given the time that has passed since this incident I have decided not to take action and I’m satisfied he’s not a danger to the public.”

Sheriff Hodge sentenced Scott to a community payback order with 90 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 compensation to the victim.

