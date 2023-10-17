Man in dock after armed police respond to report of person with ‘gun’

A man has appeared in court after armed police swarmed an Aberdeen street following reports of a person with a “gun”.

Police were seen in Linksfield Road at 5pm on Monday evening after reports of a man armed with a “gun” in the area.

Fortunately, the “gun” in question turned out to be an imitation one and nobody was hurt in the incident, near Aberdeen Sports Village.

Now, Ian Jolly has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 48-year-old faced a charges of carrying an imitation firearm in public and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Jolly, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

‘An imitation firearm was recovered’

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was released on bail.

No date was set for his next appearance over the matter.

Following the incident, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.05pm on Monday October 16 we were called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm in the Linksfield Road area of Aberdeen.

“An imitation firearm was recovered. No one was injured.”

