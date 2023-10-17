Man in dock after armed police respond to report of person with ‘gun’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in dock after armed police respond to report of person with ‘gun’

Police were seen in Linksfield Road at 5pm on Monday evening after reports of a man armed with a “gun” in the area.

By Danny McKay
The incident happened on Linksfield Road, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man has appeared in court after armed police swarmed an Aberdeen street following reports of a person with a “gun”.

Fortunately, the “gun” in question turned out to be an imitation one and nobody was hurt in the incident, near Aberdeen Sports Village.

Now, Ian Jolly has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 48-year-old faced a charges of carrying an imitation firearm in public and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Jolly, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

‘An imitation firearm was recovered’

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was released on bail.

No date was set for his next appearance over the matter.

Following the incident, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.05pm on Monday October 16 we were called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm in the Linksfield Road area of Aberdeen.

“An imitation firearm was recovered. No one was injured.”

