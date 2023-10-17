Ross Kemp spotted in Aberdeen amidst mystery shoot

TV star and author Ross Kemp has been spotted in Aberdeen on a mystery shoot.

Kemp was seen at various spots in the city including the beach and Union Terrace.

The former Eastenders star also uploaded a series of Instagram stories challenging his followers to guess where he was.

Kemp posed a question to fans

In the initial video, standing in front of the beach, he said: “I’m filming somewhere in the UK, where on Earth am I?

He then uploaded a second where he gave the long awaited answer – “For those who got it right, I am indeed in Aberdeen, the Granite City, what a fine day and what a fine city it is.”

After his adventures in the city Kemp visited The Silver Darling restaurant for his dinner, which proved popular that day as he was also joined by David Walliams fresh from his highly popular book signing in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

However, when Kemp was quizzed about his business up in Aberdeen he could not be budged.

He claimed that the mysterious project was “top secret” while dining with crew members but he did claim that it was something to “get excited about”.

Photos of the celebrity pair were also uploaded to social media by the restaurant.

They said: “No Monday blues for Abbie & her team yesterday!

“It all started with comedian, actor, writer, & TV personality David Walliams joining us for lunch before signing copies of his new book at Bon Accord Centre Aberdeen’s Waterstones and ended with actor, author & TV presenter Ross Kemp dining with us at the dinner time.

“Thank you for joining us gents, we hope you enjoyed both The Silver Darling and Aberdeen!”