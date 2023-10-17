Ross Kemp spotted in Aberdeen amidst mystery shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Kemp spotted in Aberdeen amidst mystery shoot

TV star and author Ross Kemp has been spotted in the Granite City after hinting about a mysterious "top secret" shoot.

By Graham Fleming
Ross Kemp posed with staff
Kemp was pictured with staff

TV star and author Ross Kemp has been spotted in Aberdeen on a mystery shoot.

Kemp was seen at various spots in the city including the beach and Union Terrace.

The former Eastenders star also uploaded a series of Instagram stories challenging his followers to guess where he was.

Kemp posed a question to fans

In the initial video, standing in front of the beach, he said: “I’m filming somewhere in the UK, where on Earth am I?

He then uploaded a second where he gave the long awaited answer – “For those who got it right, I am indeed in Aberdeen, the Granite City, what a fine day and what a fine city it is.”

After his adventures in the city Kemp visited The Silver Darling restaurant for his dinner, which proved popular that day as he was also joined by David Walliams fresh from his highly popular book signing in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

David Walliams poses with restaurant staff.
David Walliams poses with The Silver Darling restaurant staff.

However, when Kemp was quizzed about his business up in Aberdeen he could not be budged.

He claimed that the mysterious project was “top secret” while dining with crew members but he did claim that it was something to “get excited about”.

Photos of the celebrity pair were also uploaded to social media by the restaurant.

They said: “No Monday blues for Abbie & her team yesterday!

“It all started with comedian, actor, writer, & TV personality David Walliams joining us for lunch before signing copies of his new book at Bon Accord Centre Aberdeen’s Waterstones and ended with actor, author & TV presenter Ross Kemp dining with us at the dinner time.

“Thank you for joining us gents, we hope you enjoyed both The Silver Darling and Aberdeen!”

