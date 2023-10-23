Just Stop Oil protestor admits throwing paint on Aberdeen building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil protestor admits throwing paint on Aberdeen building

Kayleigh Matthews was part of a protest group which emptied pails of bright orange paint over the exterior of the Silver Fin building on Union Street.

By Danny McKay
Kayleigh Matthews leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Kayleigh Matthews leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A third Just Stop Oil protestor has admitted throwing orange paint over an office block on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Kayleigh Matthews was part of a protest group which emptied pails of bright orange paint over the exterior of the Silver Fin building.

Earlier this month, two other protestors were admonished after Sheriff Margaret Hodge questioned whether they might have been taken advantage of by the climate change group.

Now, Matthews, 23, has also pled guilty to a charge of malicious mischief over the incident, which happened on November 14 last year.

Paint was splashed across windows at the Silver Fin. Image: Extinction Rebellion

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the group was seen approaching the Silver Fin building around noon and peering in the windows.

Moments later, the trio each threw a pail of orange paint over the glass.

The court heard that while no lasting damage was caused, a specialist cleaning crew had to be brought in at a cost of almost £1,000.

‘Comparative justice’

The group remained at the scene of their crime and displayed a large “Just Stop Oil” banner.

In a video shared on social media, Matthews explained they were protesting about Shell and Barclays Bank’s funding of fossil fuels.

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan, representing Matthews, said: “She advises the paint they used was watered down to minimise the damage they caused.”

She added her client, a politics and international relations graduate, appeared with no previous convictions.

Sheriff Craig Findlater told Matthews, of King Street, Aberdeen: “Purely on the basis of comparative justice with your two co-accused, I’m near enough bound to admonish you.”

He admonished Matthews, meaning the conviction goes on her record but she does not face any other punishment.

