Just Stop Oil protestor admits throwing paint on Aberdeen building

A third Just Stop Oil protestor has admitted throwing orange paint over an office block on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Kayleigh Matthews was part of a protest group which emptied pails of bright orange paint over the exterior of the Silver Fin building.

Earlier this month, two other protestors were admonished after Sheriff Margaret Hodge questioned whether they might have been taken advantage of by the climate change group.

Now, Matthews, 23, has also pled guilty to a charge of malicious mischief over the incident, which happened on November 14 last year.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the group was seen approaching the Silver Fin building around noon and peering in the windows.

Moments later, the trio each threw a pail of orange paint over the glass.

The court heard that while no lasting damage was caused, a specialist cleaning crew had to be brought in at a cost of almost £1,000.

‘Comparative justice’

The group remained at the scene of their crime and displayed a large “Just Stop Oil” banner.

In a video shared on social media, Matthews explained they were protesting about Shell and Barclays Bank’s funding of fossil fuels.

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan, representing Matthews, said: “She advises the paint they used was watered down to minimise the damage they caused.”

She added her client, a politics and international relations graduate, appeared with no previous convictions.

Sheriff Craig Findlater told Matthews, of King Street, Aberdeen: “Purely on the basis of comparative justice with your two co-accused, I’m near enough bound to admonish you.”

He admonished Matthews, meaning the conviction goes on her record but she does not face any other punishment.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.