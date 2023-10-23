Vicious offshore worker fractured Drummonds DJ’s eye socket and cheekbone with one punch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vicious offshore worker fractured Drummonds DJ’s eye socket and cheekbone with one punch

Speaking to police, Matthew Sullivan said he was unable to explain why he did it, other than he was very drunk.

By David McPhee
Matthew Sullivan admitted assaulting William Latif to his severe injury in Drummonds. Image: DC Thomson/LinkedIN.
Matthew Sullivan admitted assaulting William Latif to his severe injury in Drummonds. Image: DC Thomson/LinkedIN.

An oil and gas worker who broke a DJ’s eye socket with one punch has been ordered to pay the injured man compensation.

Matthew Sullivan, 34, got into an altercation with William Latif in the men’s toilets at popular Aberdeen nightspot Drummonds.

Following the argument, Sullivan then walked up to Latif at the bar and viciously punched him in the face, fracturing his eye socket and cheekbone.

When he was later questioned by police, Sullivan was unable to explain why he did it, other than he was very drunk.

Altercation in toilet

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at around 10.30pm on March 18 2023, Mr Latif, a DJ at Drummonds, and another member of staff were off-duty and socialising in the Belmont Street bar.

Sullivan was also in the bar with friends and the group was “heavily intoxicated,” Ms Spark said.

Around an hour later, Mr Latif was in the toilet when he saw a group of Sullivan’s friends giving the toilet attendant a hard time.

A friend of Sullivan’s had dropped a toilet roll down the toilet and had been asked to retrieve it by the toilet attendant, but had refused.

Mr Latif was using the urinal at the time and told Sullivan’s friend that he worked at the venue and would have asked him to remove it.

Broken eye socket and cheekbone

“The males then challenged William Latif and directed expletives at him, including ‘who the f*** are you?'” Ms Spark said.

“He ignored them and left the bathroom, returning to the bar area.”

Soon after Mr Latif saw the group approach the bar and heard something shouted in his direction.

Without warning, Sullivan then pushed past people and launched himself at Mr Latif, punching him once in the face and connecting just under his left eye.

“He was forced back against the wall and felt dazed but he did not lose his footing or lose consciousness,” Ms Spark said.

Sullivan was pulled back and taken out of the bar by his group of friends.

Upon attending Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Mr Latif was medically assessed and found to have fractures to his left eye socket and left cheekbone.

He also had several small lacerations under his eye that required to be glued shut.

Days later, Sullivan was arrested by police and, upon being interviewed, could not explain why he had punched Mr Latif, other than he had been intoxicated.

Sullivan, an offshore worker, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and causing severe injury.

‘This has served as a wake-up call’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that her client “accepted full responsibility for the offence”.

She added: “Mr Sullivan has never shied away from his behaviour on that night.

“He has expressed regret about his actions but, because of the consumption of alcohol, he does not have a clear recollection of the evening and has never been able to provide an explanation for it.

“Mr Sullivan had got himself into a pattern of drinking heavily when he was back onshore and this has served as a wake-up call to him.”

Sheriff Ian Miller told Sullivan that his actions had “crossed the custody threshold” but that he believed he could make a community order instead.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Miller made Sullivan, of Lee Crescent North, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months.

He also ordered Sullivan to pay £1,500 compensation to Mr Latif.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kyle Allan raped a woman in her Cove home Picture shows; Kyle Allan raped a woman in her Cove home. n/a. Supplied by DC Thoms/Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…
The River Dee during Storm Babet.
Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday
The community of Whistleberry was cut off after their fibre-optic cables were chewed through by rodents. Image: Shutterstock/Google Maps.
Rural Aberdeenshire community cut off after rodents chew through vital fibre-optic cables
david walliams at a book signing
Ten-year-old Charlotte recruits David Walliams' star power in campaign to save Aberdeen's lost libraries