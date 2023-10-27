Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse

A jealous, controlling, and mentally and physically abusive boyfriend has been caged after admitting disturbing abuse over more than three years.

Steven Ewen subjected his long-suffering partner to a vile campaign of abusive behaviour which extended to spitting in her face and choking her.

The 37-year-old thug was also so manipulative that he left the woman scared to leave the house or have social media, and controlled what clothes and makeup she wore.

The insecure abuser persistently accused his victim of being unfaithful too and insisted she was “nothing” without him.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the abuse spanned from April 1 2019 up to October 7 2022, at an address in Aberdeen and elsewhere.

She said the pair were in an “on-off” relationship for around nine years and lived together at the time of the offence.

Ewen told victim that their children hated her

The court was taken through a lengthy and detailed narrative describing the nature of the abuse Ewen subjected the woman to, including continually arguing with her, shouting at her and being aggressive.

Ms Petersen said: “At times, the complainer would remain silent in the face of that conduct, but that would only anger the accused further.”

Ewen would call her “fat”, “ugly”, a “s*** girlfriend” and a “s*** mum”.

He also told her: “You would be nothing without me.”

Ewen even told her that their children hated her and would be “better off without her”.

The court heard this made the woman feel “horrible and worthless”.

Ewen was so controlling and jealous that his partner felt unable to leave the house, and if she did, she had to make sure she was home before he was.

He did not trust her and would frequently accuse her of infidelity.

Expressed ‘disapproval’ if partner wore makeup

On an occasion in 2021 when Ewen again accused her of cheating, the woman decided to delete her social media accounts and get rid of her SIM card “because she didn’t want the hassle of him further accusing her”.

Ewen also asked to see her phone and told her: “All women are the same. They are cheaters.”

Ewen controlled what his partner would wear as well. When they went shopping together and she selected an item, he would forbid her to buy it and say she had “taste like an old granny”.

He would then pick clothing for her and she would have to wear it “even though she didn’t feel comfortable in it”.

Additionally, Ewen would “express disapproval” if she wore makeup during the week.

At one point, the woman was working in a shop and Ewen “accused her of flirting with customers”.

Woman feared for her life

Ms Petersen told the court: “She would not be as friendly to customers when he was present.”

On a date in October last year, an argument broke out and Ewen became more angry because his partner was “being quiet”.

He called her a “sponger” and added that “nobody liked her”.

Later he again accused her of infidelity and grabbed her by the neck, forcing her to the floor.

He pinned her down by the throat for around a minute while the terrified woman struggled to breathe and was “in fear for her life”.

When he did finally let go, Ewen began to punch various items in the kitchen while screaming.

The woman went upstairs but was followed by Ewen who challenged her about a bruise on her leg and “asked if it was from a guy she was with”.

He then punched her in the face and pushed her repeatedly before spitting in her face.

Eventually, police were contacted and arrived to find the incident still ongoing, with the woman “trembling and terrified to speak while the accused was still there”.

Couple remain in a relationship

Ewen, of Hilton Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said there was an element of “denial” in a court-ordered social work report.

He continued: “Clearly this is a serious matter which extends over a fairly lengthy period of time.

“He does have an analogous previous conviction from 2018.”

The solicitor said that for that offence, Ewen had been put on and completed the Caledonian programme for domestic offenders.

However, the new offence began before he had even completed the programme.

Ewen accepts he has ‘anger management’ issues

He went on: “They remain in a relationship although they do not reside together.

“The complainer is, in fact, present in court and had sent a letter to my office indicating her reluctance to continue with the prosecution.”

Mr McGregor added that Ewen accepts he has “anger management” issues.

Sheriff Joseph Platt highlighted Ewen’s “unwillingness to acknowledge” his offending, the fact it spanned more than three years, and the fact it overlapped with his “apparent successful completion of the Caledonian programme”.

He also branded the choking incident “extremely serious” and ordered Ewen to be jailed for 10 months.

