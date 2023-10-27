Plinth: Striking solo show by Al Seed heads to Eden Court and Mull Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Plinth: Striking solo show by Al Seed heads to Eden Court and Mull Theatre

Plinth by Al Seed is headed to Inverness and Tobermoray

By David Pollock
Plinth examines the cause and effect of warfare.. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Plinth examines the cause and effect of warfare.. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

Award-winning theatremaker Al Seed’s new solo show Plinth is the third part of a trilogy in which he examines the cause and effect of warfare.

It follows 2007’s The Factory, which was about the use of technology in war, and 2015’s Oog, about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of combat.

“It’s like an ongoing research project,” says Seed, who’s based in Glasgow, of these works. “It’s something to do with the act of theatre and rituals of remembrance – with how people gather to reflect on the past, and the past being something that’s malleable. The past is gone, but we recreate and reinvent it through remembering.”

Plinth is about how we remember war ‘heroes’ through the act of putting up statues, although this gorgeously-created piece of non-verbal theatre only has a passing connection to recent controversies over racial issues surrounding statues.

Al Seed in his solo show Plinth. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

‘It’s like a magic trick on stage’

Instead, it’s a very distinctive retelling of the myth of Theseus, Ariadne and the Minotaur.

“In a nutshell, it’s a 50-minute reimagining of that myth,” says Seed.

“It really focuses on the figure of Theseus as being, as princes were in ancient times, a military figure. For me, I feel I’ve struck upon a good idea when a weird, happy coincidence happens. When you’re thinking about two unrelated things, and you realise they’re not actually unrelated, they’re one and the same thing.

“It’s like a magic trick on stage, a double image of two stories at once. Statues were in the news, and I was following all that, but in the meantime, I was wrestling with the myth of Theseus, Ariadne and the Minotaur, which had been on my mind for a long time.”

The conclusion he came to, once he put the ideas together, was that if you have a statue of a hero, then you end up ‘othering’ what isn’t heroic.

“Theseus is a prime example of a classic mythological hero, but what I find interesting is that I always feel incredible sympathy for the Minotaur,” says Seed. “It gets a really awful deal, it’s Theseus I’m quite suspect of.”

Plinth will be running at Eden Court. Supplied by Lawrence Winram.

‘History is a curse’

Theseus does, after all, abandon his supposedly beloved Ariadne. “I’m interested in looking at the idea of how we create heroes. What functions they have, and the more complicated stories that lie behind the image of heroes and monsters.

“I wouldn’t describe my shows as tragedies, but they’re grounded in that way of thinking – that tragedies are about the past not really being dead, it keeps coming back, that history is a curse.”

Plinth is a beautifully realised show, although by its very nature it invites the audience to engage their imagination, to do part of the work. “You’re asking people to pay money to come and see a show, whatever the subject is,” he says.

“So fundamentally, what I hope I’ve made is something really thrilling and engaging, that people will be completely absorbed in, and come out the other end feeling like they’ve travelled to a different kind of onstage universe.”

Plinth is the third part in a trilogy of shows. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

Embracing difficult questions

Seed finishes by explaining just why he wants to get to grips with the subject of war, one which sadly continues to be timely. “I think we shy away from thinking and talking about it, and that’s a big contributing factor to why war is basically an ongoing human activity,” he says.

“Embracing some difficult questions about why we keep doing it and what’s attractive about it to some individuals, and becoming more self-aware of how war relates to our daily lives, is the first step towards having less of them.

“I find making this kind of work a very engaging, rewarding process, and I hope that sense of reward is felt by the audience too.”

Plinth by Al Seed is at Mull Theatre, Tobermory, Tuesday October 31 and Eden Court, Inverness, Tuesday, November 7. For more information go to vanishing-point.org

More from Lifestyle

Hayden Lorimer, left, has developed creative exercises for people with SAD to help them through the winter. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
'Write a letter to winter': As clocks go back, Aberdeen expert gives tips on…
Sarah Chew has been instrumental in the success of TechFest. Picture Heather fowlie.
Sarah Chew: TechFest managing director and driving force has helped turn it into an…
Even HMT has its own ghost. Image: Shutterstock.
11 places across the north and north-east with spooky links - including Drum Castle…
Number 16 Edgehill Road in the west end of Aberdeen.
Four-bed detached home in west end of Aberdeen for offers around £420k
Swing into action this weekend with The Big Easy. Image: Nairn Community and Arts Centre.
5 things to do this weekend: Hotel California, Cursed Carnival and the Ghosts of…
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson
Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween
Ashley West's Instagram blog recounts her breast cancer journey, charting the highs and the lows. Image: Supplied by Val Sutherland/DC Thomson
Aberdeen teacher Ashley died from breast cancer at 31: In her own words, this…
Dan’s marathon comes after he completed a 21km obstacle course in Alex’s memory earlier this month (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Man to run across the Arctic in memory of late friend
Figures included in The Health Foundation’s report were branded ‘sobering’.
NHS waiting lists ‘could top eight million by summer’ regardless of strikes