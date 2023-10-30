Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair

Graham Simpson lost his temper and picked up a plastic foldable chair, swinging it like a weapon into her head and knocking her to the floor.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A 63-year-old first-offender has found himself in court after hitting his girlfriend over the head with a chair during a drunken row.

Graham Simpson had turned to drink after losing his job and having no luck with several interviews.

When, after a day on the drink, his partner came around, the pair quickly became embroiled in a heated row.

Simpson lost his temper and picked up a plastic foldable chair, swinging it like a weapon into her head and knocking her to the floor.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said the pair had been in a relationship for around 18 months at the time, but had been friends for some 20 years.

‘Embarrassed to be appearing before the court in this way’

She said Simpson had been out drinking throughout the day on August 16 before meeting up with his partner and both heading back to his address at 6pm where they continued to consume alcohol.

Ms Cardow said: “Over the course of the evening, an argument ensued between them.

“As a result, the accused asked the complainer to leave which she declined to do due to the time of night and advised she’d leave in the morning.

“The argument continued and the accused picked up a plastic foldable chair and struck the complainer one to her head, causing her to fall to the ground to her injury.”

She then contacted the police who attended and arrested Simpson.

The woman later attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was found to have a laceration to the top of her head and bruising to her right eye.

Simpson, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said Simpson was “disgusted” by his own actions which he said were “out of character”.

The solicitor explained Simpson had lost his job prior to the incident and had interviews for four new positions.

‘This was potentially a very serious assault’

Despite thinking they went well, Simpson was not offered any of the roles and he reacted by going out and drinking “to excess”.

He said Simpson realised he’d had enough and went home, but his partner, who was also intoxicated, went with him.

Mr Mcallister said his client “repeatedly asked her to leave” before things “spilled over”.

He said Simpson had shown remorse and shame and was “embarrassed to be appearing before the court in this way”.

He added the pair wished to remain friends.

Sheriff Joseph Platt told Simpson: “It’s always unfortunate when someone reaches your age without offending before and then appears before the court.

“But this was potentially a very serious assault.”

He fined him £320.

