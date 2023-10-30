Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair

A 63-year-old first-offender has found himself in court after hitting his girlfriend over the head with a chair during a drunken row.

Graham Simpson had turned to drink after losing his job and having no luck with several interviews.

When, after a day on the drink, his partner came around, the pair quickly became embroiled in a heated row.

Simpson lost his temper and picked up a plastic foldable chair, swinging it like a weapon into her head and knocking her to the floor.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said the pair had been in a relationship for around 18 months at the time, but had been friends for some 20 years.

‘Embarrassed to be appearing before the court in this way’

She said Simpson had been out drinking throughout the day on August 16 before meeting up with his partner and both heading back to his address at 6pm where they continued to consume alcohol.

Ms Cardow said: “Over the course of the evening, an argument ensued between them.

“As a result, the accused asked the complainer to leave which she declined to do due to the time of night and advised she’d leave in the morning.

“The argument continued and the accused picked up a plastic foldable chair and struck the complainer one to her head, causing her to fall to the ground to her injury.”

She then contacted the police who attended and arrested Simpson.

The woman later attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was found to have a laceration to the top of her head and bruising to her right eye.

Simpson, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said Simpson was “disgusted” by his own actions which he said were “out of character”.

The solicitor explained Simpson had lost his job prior to the incident and had interviews for four new positions.

‘This was potentially a very serious assault’

Despite thinking they went well, Simpson was not offered any of the roles and he reacted by going out and drinking “to excess”.

He said Simpson realised he’d had enough and went home, but his partner, who was also intoxicated, went with him.

Mr Mcallister said his client “repeatedly asked her to leave” before things “spilled over”.

He said Simpson had shown remorse and shame and was “embarrassed to be appearing before the court in this way”.

He added the pair wished to remain friends.

Sheriff Joseph Platt told Simpson: “It’s always unfortunate when someone reaches your age without offending before and then appears before the court.

“But this was potentially a very serious assault.”

He fined him £320.

