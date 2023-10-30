Aberdeen and Inverness rail services return to normal after heavy rain over weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Aberdeen and Inverness rail services return to normal after heavy rain over weekend

It comes after a heavily affected service and a yellow weather warning.

By Graham Fleming
Scotrail train
Trains will attempt to run as normal from today.

Train services between Aberdeen, Inverness and central Scotland have returned to normal after a weekend of heavy rain, Scotrail have announced.

In the wake of Storm Babet the previous weekend, the MET office had put a yellow weather warning in place across many parts of the north east over the weekend.

It caused numerous cancellations across the entire railway in Scotland.

Services from the north east and the central belt had been almost completely cancelled on Friday and Saturday with massive delays on those services that remained.

This morning the railway operator has said that all speed restrictions had been removed and that all services should be resumed today.

But travellers are still urged to check their journey before setting off to the central belt in the meantime.

Safety was paramount for Scotrail

Speaking to the BBC, David Simpson, the Scotrail delivery director said that his first priority was the safety and wellbeing of staff.

He said: “The vast majority of services will operate as normal, and we look forward to welcoming passengers.

“Our first priority is always the safety of customers and staff, and we only run services when we are absolutely sure the lines are safe.”

Meanwhile, in Stonehaven the railway was not the only thing affected by the second wave of adverse weather.

Relentless weekend weather

Waves crashed over the harbour in the coastal town which caused an electrical box spark, causing smoke to billow out.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the Aberdeenshire town’s Shorehead – near The Ship Inn – and put tape up to prevent pedestrians or vehicles from getting down the street.

SSEN told The P&J that their engineers arrived at the incident at 2.40pm, having been assigned at 1.43pm.

A police spokesman added: “This was due to a damaged electrical box. SSEN have been made aware.”

You can watch jaw-dropping video of the incident here on the P&J as well as see pictures as the engineers tried to repair the faulty electrical box.

Inverurie trains to be cut by the dozen to boost links between Aberdeen and Glasgow

More from News

A man walks past damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Sunday (Felix Marquez/AP)
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48 as search and recovery work continues
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Israel expands Gaza ground assault as fears rise over airstrikes near hospitals
Fire crews have dealt with a blaze at a Christmas tree farm in Dundee (Rui Vieira/PA)
Fire crews extinguish blaze at Christmas tree farm in Dundee
A Charles and Camilla postbox topper has been transformed for Halloween by the Studley Stitchers (Studley Stitchers/Diane Dutton/PA)
King and Queen given spooky transformation as part of Halloween postbox topper
Portuguese police have reportedly apologised to the parents of Madeleine McCann for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family (PA)
Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parents – report
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair
Four people sit in front of a tractor on a sunny day on a croft.
New 24/7 farm shop to open at North Uist's Balranald Campsite
Plans have been lodged to enhance Persley Castle Care Home.
Persley Castle Care Home 'could have to close' over narrow windows and gasworks housing…
Rob Aberdein .
Rob Aberdein acquisition sold a year on from takeover of his Moray Group
Dietrich Pannwitz, forester and director of Sylvestrus.
Highland forestry firm 'tree-mendous' for Berliner Dietrich Pannwitz