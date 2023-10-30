Aberdeen and Inverness rail services return to normal after heavy rain over weekend

Train services between Aberdeen, Inverness and central Scotland have returned to normal after a weekend of heavy rain, Scotrail have announced.

In the wake of Storm Babet the previous weekend, the MET office had put a yellow weather warning in place across many parts of the north east over the weekend.

It caused numerous cancellations across the entire railway in Scotland.

Services from the north east and the central belt had been almost completely cancelled on Friday and Saturday with massive delays on those services that remained.

This morning the railway operator has said that all speed restrictions had been removed and that all services should be resumed today.

But travellers are still urged to check their journey before setting off to the central belt in the meantime.

Safety was paramount for Scotrail

Speaking to the BBC, David Simpson, the Scotrail delivery director said that his first priority was the safety and wellbeing of staff.

He said: “The vast majority of services will operate as normal, and we look forward to welcoming passengers.

“Our first priority is always the safety of customers and staff, and we only run services when we are absolutely sure the lines are safe.”

Meanwhile, in Stonehaven the railway was not the only thing affected by the second wave of adverse weather.

Relentless weekend weather

Waves crashed over the harbour in the coastal town which caused an electrical box spark, causing smoke to billow out.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the Aberdeenshire town’s Shorehead – near The Ship Inn – and put tape up to prevent pedestrians or vehicles from getting down the street.

SSEN told The P&J that their engineers arrived at the incident at 2.40pm, having been assigned at 1.43pm.

A police spokesman added: “This was due to a damaged electrical box. SSEN have been made aware.”

You can watch jaw-dropping video of the incident here on the P&J as well as see pictures as the engineers tried to repair the faulty electrical box.