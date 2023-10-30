Man jailed over Elgin Starbucks sex assault and rape threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed over Elgin Starbucks sex assault and rape threats

James Shewan grabbed one woman by the hands and touched her chest and told the other: "How about I rape you?"

By Jenni Gee
James Shewan, pictured previously, appeared via videolink. Image: DC Thomson
A man who sexually assaulted one woman and threatened to rape another inside Elgin’s Starbucks has been jailed for 58 weeks.

James Shewan did not know the two young women when he sat down with them in the coffee shop and began making sexual remarks.

He then grabbed one of the women and put his hands inside her clothes to touch her chest and told the other: “How about I rape you?”

Shewan appeared via videolink for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted charges of threatening behaviour, communicating indecently and sexual assault in relation to the incident on April 25 of this year.

The charges detail how Shewan approached the two women in Starbucks on Elgin’s High Street and sat down with them, despite not knowing them

He made comments about their appearance and talked about “urinating in a sink”.

Man made threats to rape

Shewan made sexual remarks towards one of the women before asking her to perform a sex act on him. He also made threats to rape her.

The 41-year-old seized the other woman’s hands and rubbed them, touched her on the arms and put his hands inside her upper clothing to touch her breasts.

Shewan’s solicitor Grant Daglish said his client was “quite disgusted with himself” and “could not believe he could act in that manner”.

He said alcohol was the main factor in the former competitive badminton player’s behaviour, but suggested a head injury may also have contributed.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Shewan: “You say you don’t remember this behaviour, you heard what you said to these young women on this occasion, it was foul and disgusting.

“In particular you said to one of these women: ‘How about I rape you?’

‘Repulsive behaviour’

“This is repulsive behaviour.

“In all the circumstances and given your history of sexual offending I’m going to impose a prison sentence.”

She jailed Shewan, whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness, for 58 weeks, backdated to 26 April this year.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years.

 

