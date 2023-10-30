Judges revealed for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judges revealed for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

The two-day event will be held on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

By Katrina Macarthur
The event takes place over two days in November. Picture by Chris Sumner.
The event takes place over two days in November. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Judges have been announced for this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic which takes place next month at Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

The two-day event, which will be held on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November, is organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association.

Sponsored by Rapid Project Development (RPD), the event features prime cattle and sheep, as well as shows and sales of pedigree sheep and the Rising Stars exhibition calf show.

Judging the open haltered and butchers’ cattle is Scottish Borders’ butcher, Ryan Briggs, of Briggsy’s Quality Butcher in Jedburgh.

John Carlisle of Border Meats, will judge the Young Farmers’ haltered and unhaltered cattle, while Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith, will head up the classes of prime sheep including Young Farmers’ entries.

The pedigree sheep, which will be shown and sold on the Monday, will see Kenny Duthie, Woodside of Chapelton, Brechin, judge the Texels, and Bruce Johnson, Heatherbrae, Baltasound, Shetland, judge the Suffolks.

Mark Wattie from Mains of Tonley, Alford, will head up the Beltex classes, while Katrina Macarthur, Huntly, will place the Blue Texels.

At last year’s event, Wilson Peters from Crieff sold his supreme winner, a Charolais cross heifer named Silver Belle, for £4,200 to butcher Anthony Kitson, Harrogate.

Wilson also won the butchers’ championship with a Limousin cross heifer which made £4,000 to the same buyer.

A new centre record for a Texel female was set at last year’s pedigree sheep sale when Robbie Wilson’s February-born ewe lamb by Harestone Eldorado, sold for 7,000gns to Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk, Ayrshire.

