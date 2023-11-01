Claw hammer-wielding teen attacked gunman in Aberdeen high-rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Claw hammer-wielding teen attacked gunman in Aberdeen high-rise

David McKenzie was just 18 when he set about the man after spotting the weapon, which eventually turned out to be a BB gun.

By Danny McKay
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A claw hammer-wielding teenager attacked a gunman who turned up at his door in an Aberdeen high-rise.

David McKenzie, now 20, was just 18 when he set about the man after spotting the weapon, which eventually turned out to be a BB gun.

McKenzie’s victim was left with multiple scars to his head and still suffers nightmares about the attack.

The incident occurred after a planned “transaction” did not go to plan, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute David Ballock said that the complainer had picked up a female associate at 7pm on March 18 last year.

Shortly before midnight, he gave her a lift to Northsea Court in Seaton so she could meet McKenzie, who she also knew.

McKenzie struck him on the head and body with the hammer

He parked outside and she went into the building, emerging around half an hour later “looking upset, talking incoherently, and without her jacket that contained her mobile telephone and house keys”.

While discussing what to do, a male appeared at the building door and threw the woman her jacket.

However, her keys were still missing and she asked the complainer to go inside to retrieve them.

On reaching McKenzie’s flat, the man spoke to a number of males through the door. They all denied any knowledge of the keys.

Mr Ballock said: “The complainer repeatedly requested for the keys to be returned, said that he wasn’t leaving and if needed, he would phone the police.

“The front door of the property opened and four males were standing in front of him.

“The accused approached the complainer, wielding a metal claw hammer.

“There was an altercation, during which the accused punched the complainer on the head numerous times, then struck him on the head and body with the hammer which caused him to fall to the ground.

“The complainer attempted to curl into a ball to protect his head and body.”

Victim still suffers nightmares

Eventually, he managed to get to his feet and make his way to the lift and back down to his car.

Police were then contacted.

McKenzie’s victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have suffered:

  • Numerous cuts to his head
  • A 2.5cm laceration to the back of his head which had to be glued shut
  • A 4cm laceration to the top right of his forehead which was closed with sutures
  • A cut to the back of his left ear

He was given morphine and other pain medication.

The attack has left him with a number of scars which he says hurt during cold weather.

He still suffers nightmares due to the incident.

Meanwhile, McKenzie was traced and arrested, speaking freely in interview and advising police of the complainer carrying a gun.

McKenzie, now of Seaton Place East, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

‘He pulled out a gun so I just hit him with the hammer’

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client told police: “Obviously I hit him with this little hammer thing, a mini hammer.

“Basically, I just went outside with it to see what he was saying and he pulled out a gun so I just hit him with the hammer and basically had a fight with him.”

Turning to the circumstances surrounding the incident, Mr Monro said: “The accused had a friend who was a mutual friend of the female.

“The female arranged to meet this mutual friend in order to carry out a transaction.”

He explained the complainer drove the female to the block, she went inside but the transaction did not go to plan.

The solicitor said the woman ran from the flat, leaving her jacket and the male threw it outside to her.

‘It’s not every day of the week someone comes to your door with a gun’

But the complainer then approached the flat, banging on the door and shouting.

Addressing his client’s reaction to the situation, Mr Monro said: “It’s not every day of the week someone comes to your door with a gun.”

He noted that self-defence was not open to McKenzie due to striking the complainer multiple times when he had other options available to him.

Sheriff Andrew Miller handed McKenzie 180 hours of unpaid work and 12 months of supervision as a direct alternative to custody.

He added: “The impact of the provocation element in this case is significant.

“But for that, it’s very likely a custodial sentence would have been imposed.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Woman in court after American Akita sinks teeth into man's hand
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man hurled racist abuse at B&B owner then ran him down with his car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen drug courier ends up pepper sprayed in burn after 100mph police chase
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Fraserburgh man jailed after obtaining sick videos of toddlers being sexually abused
Stuart Gerrard, who threatened someone with a baseball bat
'Are you scared?': Thug threatens stranger with baseball bat in case of mistaken identity
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Man 'blamed for Shaun Ritchie disappearance' knocked down pedestrian and sped car at teens…
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen daredevil stamped on head of ex's new boyfriend
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Eight people appear in court over alleged Castlegate attack in Aberdeen
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Man jailed over Elgin Starbucks sex assault and rape threats
The incident happened at Northsea Court. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Jail for paedophile who secretly videoed young girls in Aberdeen for 'sexual gratification'