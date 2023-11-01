‘A Scotsman put my dog down’: Woman’s claim as she attacked Inverness bouncers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘A Scotsman put my dog down’: Woman’s claim as she attacked Inverness bouncers

Rosalind Austin had been challenged over a bottle in her bag before launching an attack on two members of door staff at Johnny Foxes, during which she bit one on the hand and spat in both their faces.

By Jenni Gee
The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

A woman bit a bouncer at an Inverness city centre nightspot and told him: “A Scotsman put my dog down.”

Rosalind Austin made the bizarre – and unsubstantiated – claim after she had been challenged by doormen over a bottle in her bag and refused to remove it.

She then started struggling with the door staff at Johnny Foxes, during which she bit one on the hand and spat in both their faces.

Austin also grabbed one of the workers’ glasses and crushed it in her hand during the late-night fracas.

The 45-year-old, from Halifax, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on two charges of assault relating to the incident on May 25 of 2022.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court it was around 10.45pm when Austin entered the pub on Bank Street, walking past the two door supervisors.

Sometime later, one of them challenged her over a bottle in her bag and asked her to remove it, but she refused and attempted to push past the man.

As she continued to push him, the security worker took hold of her wrists to restrain her.

Pubgoer bit bouncer

“The accused has then proceeded to start biting the witness and managed to make a very small cut to his left thumb at the knuckle,” Ms Hood told the court.

The man then let go of Austin’s wrists and she grabbed his glasses from his face.

“She then deliberately squeezed them in her hand causing the lens to pop and and the arm to break,” said Ms Hood.

It was at this point that Austin shouted “A Scotsman put my dog down!” before spitting in his face.

The man and a colleague restrained Austin, but as soon as one worker left to call the police, she spat at the other, hitting him “directly in the face”.

Austin also slapped one of the door staff in the face.

When police arrived they noted Austin was “irate and acting erratically” so she was detained and taken to the police station.

She later admitted two charges of assault against the staff members.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for pre-sentencing reports and deferred sentence on Austin, of St James Street, Halifax, to December.

At that hearing, Austin’s solicitor Patrick O’Dea will offer his comments in mitigation.

More from Crime & Courts

The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court on drugs charges following Portlethen police raid
The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Cannabis-fuelled firearms incident in Banchory sparked by row over unwanted gift to wife
The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Moray child molester jailed for attacks on three youngsters
Northsea Court high-rise in Aberdeen.
Claw hammer-wielding teen attacked gunman in Aberdeen high-rise
The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Woman in court after American Akita sinks teeth into man's hand
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man hurled racist abuse at B&B owner then ran him down with his car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen drug courier ends up pepper sprayed in burn after 100mph police chase
The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Fraserburgh man jailed after obtaining sick videos of toddlers being sexually abused
Stuart Gerrard, who threatened someone with a baseball bat
'Are you scared?': Thug threatens stranger with baseball bat in case of mistaken identity
The assaults took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Man 'blamed for Shaun Ritchie disappearance' knocked down pedestrian and sped car at teens…