‘A Scotsman put my dog down’: Woman’s claim as she attacked Inverness bouncers

A woman bit a bouncer at an Inverness city centre nightspot and told him: “A Scotsman put my dog down.”

Rosalind Austin made the bizarre – and unsubstantiated – claim after she had been challenged by doormen over a bottle in her bag and refused to remove it.

She then started struggling with the door staff at Johnny Foxes, during which she bit one on the hand and spat in both their faces.

Austin also grabbed one of the workers’ glasses and crushed it in her hand during the late-night fracas.

The 45-year-old, from Halifax, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on two charges of assault relating to the incident on May 25 of 2022.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court it was around 10.45pm when Austin entered the pub on Bank Street, walking past the two door supervisors.

Sometime later, one of them challenged her over a bottle in her bag and asked her to remove it, but she refused and attempted to push past the man.

As she continued to push him, the security worker took hold of her wrists to restrain her.

Pubgoer bit bouncer

“The accused has then proceeded to start biting the witness and managed to make a very small cut to his left thumb at the knuckle,” Ms Hood told the court.

The man then let go of Austin’s wrists and she grabbed his glasses from his face.

“She then deliberately squeezed them in her hand causing the lens to pop and and the arm to break,” said Ms Hood.

It was at this point that Austin shouted “A Scotsman put my dog down!” before spitting in his face.

The man and a colleague restrained Austin, but as soon as one worker left to call the police, she spat at the other, hitting him “directly in the face”.

Austin also slapped one of the door staff in the face.

When police arrived they noted Austin was “irate and acting erratically” so she was detained and taken to the police station.

She later admitted two charges of assault against the staff members.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for pre-sentencing reports and deferred sentence on Austin, of St James Street, Halifax, to December.

At that hearing, Austin’s solicitor Patrick O’Dea will offer his comments in mitigation.