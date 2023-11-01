Beauly’s Oliver Stewart eager to carry on GB3 Championship momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beauly’s Oliver Stewart eager to carry on GB3 Championship momentum

Teenager Stewart finished 16th in his maiden season on the GB3 Championship circuit.

By Andy Skinner
Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.
Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.

Beauly racing driver Oliver Stewart is eager to carry on the momentum he has built up during his debut GB3 Championship season.

Stewart’s campaign drew to a conclusion at Donnington Park last month, with the north speedster finishing 16th in the overall championship standings.

He made the step up in March, after just a solitary season on the F4 British Championship circuit.

The highlight of his year came in June, when he become one of the youngest winners of a GB3 Championship event when claiming victory at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

That was one of several top-10 finishes  – but it has not been all plain-sailing for Stewart.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart testing ahead of the GB3 Championship season. Image: Torque.

The Elite Motorsport racer suffered a number of breakdown and mechanical issues, as well as making occasional mistakes he is not afraid to hold his hands up to.

That has all been part of the learning process, and Stewart remains more convinced than ever he is on the right track.

Stewart, who turns 17 in January, said: “It’s frustrating to have had as many let-downs as we have had this year, but then there are also a lot of positives to take.

“There was a win in Belgium, and fastest laps here and there.

“The pace has been improving massively throughout the season – at the start of the season I think I was 18th in qualifying, and now we are fighting for top-fives in qualifying.

“We are getting bad luck here and there – but the pace is good enough to be in the top-five.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart testing ahead of the GB3 Championship season. Image: Torque.

“There have been big improvements, and if we can make it to the grid next year, at the moment it is looking good for me to do well if I get the support and backing we need.”

Stewart became increasingly competitive as season progressed

Casting his mind back to the early stages of the campaign, Stewart believes he has increasingly shown he can be competitive against other GB3 Championship racers as the year has progressed.

Stewart feels that bodes well for the future, adding: “We have made so much progress from the first year in F4 last year to now.

“At the shoot-out, I raced against drivers such as Tymek Kucharczyk – who was about three seconds faster than me as he had done a lot more days in the car than I had.

“In the last round, I beat him in basically every race.

“It just shows the difference and the improvements we have made.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart. Image: Jakob Ebrey

“That’s a big positive, and it brings our confidence levels up for seeing things like that.

“It helps other people to believe in my ability.

“It’s just a case of carrying on from what we have already achieved and learned and bringing it into next year.”

Teenager’s plans for next season still being mapped out

Stewart remains uncertain about his plans for next season, with his father Jeff in charge of managing the sponsorship required for the teenager to compete.

In the meantime, Stewart is eager to prepare for any opportunity which may arise.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey

He added: “At the moment, I have no idea about the potentials of what we are going to do next year.

“As a driver, I just like to be pedalling the car, be as quick as I can and maximise every weekend I get.

“I have no idea – but I’m sure my dad has things he is working on at the moment.

“In the next couple of weeks. it’s just a case of working really hard and being ready for any opportunity that could arise.

“The season could restart in three or four weeks, or in four months. We just don’t know at the present moment.

“I’m just going to keep working hard, and if something pops up, I’ll be ready for it.”

