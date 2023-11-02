Peterhead man jailed after throttling girlfriend and urging her to kill herself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man jailed after throttling girlfriend and urging her to kill herself

Domestic abuser Matthew Cox sent WhatsApp messages to the woman saying that her suicide “would make the world a better place”.

By Joanne Warnock
Matthew Cox was jailed for domestic abuse.
Matthew Cox was jailed for domestic abuse.

A man has been jailed for 20 months and ordered to stay away from his partner after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse.

Matthew Cox, 33, appeared via video link from HMP Grampian at Peterhead Sheriff Court and admitted abusing his girlfriend earlier this year.

Cox admitted abusing his partner over six months between January 1 and June 25, 2023.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that Cox had been in a relationship with the woman for two years and had moved back to Peterhead together after they met in Birmingham.

In March, the couple – who have two children together – had temporarily separated, but kept in contact.

Mr McAllister explained that Cox had gone to her home and an argument had broken out after she told him he “looked like s**t”.

The fiscal depute said: “He grabbed her by the neck and was compressing it and she pushed back. She asked him to move and told him ‘You’re scaring me’.”

Abusive WhatsApp messages

The court heard that the woman had taken photos of the marks on her neck saying: “Look what you have done to my neck”.

In response, Cox told her to “simmer down” and said he “hadn’t gone that far”.

A few months later, on June 19, Cox once again became abusive and was accusing the woman of having an affair.

He “seized hold of her by the hair” and pushed her against a wall then “repeatedly” punched her on the body.

The court heard that around this time Cox began sending her disturbing WhatsApp messages, including that he “really wished she would kill herself” and her suicide would “make the world a better place”.

In other messages, he called her a “bitch” and warned he would “f*** her up”.

Bloodied nose

When police interviewed the woman, it was noted that she had a bloodied nose and eyebrow and also had a lump on her forehead.

Cox’s defence agent Sam Milligan said his client had moved back to Peterhead in order to re-establish contact with his children from a previous partner, but this had not been possible.

Mr Milligan said Cox had no recollection of events but accepted his partner’s version of what had happened and that he had “lost control”.

He explained the couple had since re-kindled their relationship and had been meeting regularly whilst Cox has been on remand, adding: “She does not support a non-harassment order.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater said due to the severity and nature of the offence he was “bound” to protect the woman – who was in the public gallery – and ordered Cox to have no further contact with her for four years with immediate effect.

He also sentenced Cox to 30 months in prison but discounted it to 20 months due to his pleading guilty and backdated it to July 5 when he was first remanded.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

 

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Fraserburgh builder avoids ban after fleeing scene of accident and lying about car being…
Eight people appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over an alleged assault in the Castlegate, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man in court on drugs charges following Portlethen police raid
CR0040153 Mad Friday at Johnny Foxes & The Den, Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A Scotsman put my dog down': Woman's claim as she attacked Inverness bouncers
Andrew Walters admitted taking his wife's shotgun from her locked gun cabinet. Image: DC Thomson.
Cannabis-fuelled firearms incident in Banchory sparked by row over unwanted gift to wife
Thomas Dow was remanded after being found guilty.
Moray child molester jailed for attacks on three youngsters
Northsea Court high-rise in Aberdeen.
Claw hammer-wielding teen attacked gunman in Aberdeen high-rise
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Woman in court after American Akita sinks teeth into man's hand
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man hurled racist abuse at B&B owner then ran him down with his car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen drug courier ends up pepper sprayed in burn after 100mph police chase
Mark Duthie was jailed for downloading child porn Picture shows; Mark Duthie. Peterhead Sheriff Court. 30/10/2023
Fraserburgh man jailed after obtaining sick videos of toddlers being sexually abused