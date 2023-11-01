Cannabis-fuelled firearms incident in Banchory sparked by row over unwanted gift to wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis-fuelled firearms incident in Banchory sparked by row over unwanted gift to wife

Andrew Walters wife returned home last month to find the front door locked and saw that he had forwarded a picture of a shotgun she owned.

By David McPhee
Andrew Walters admitted taking his wife's shotgun from her locked gun cabinet. Image: DC Thomson.
Armed police were called to the home of a man who had removed his wife’s shotgun from a locked gun cabinet following an argument over an unwanted gift.

Andrew Walters’ wife returned home from a meeting during the early evening of October 9 this year to find the front door locked – and when she looked at her phone she saw that her husband had forwarded a picture of a shotgun she owned.

The WhatsApp message also included a garbled message that suggested he had gotten hold of the keys to her gun cabinet and had removed a shotgun.

Walters’ concerned wife called the police and soon a team of firearms officers swooped on their home in Durris, near Banchory.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 67-year-old had ordered his wife a present only days before and was annoyed when it arrived by mail and she shunned the gift.

When Walters eventually gave himself up to police he was noted to be in an “agitated and intoxicated” state.

Police later found four mature cannabis plants at his property.

WhatsApp message showed shotgun out of its case

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that between 10 and 11am on October 6 this year the postman had delivered a package to Walters’ home which he presented to his wife but got no response.

A short time later, the woman asked where the gift was and Walters showed her it and beckoned her over but she refused.

The couple did not speak over the weekend but Walter’s, angry about his gift being rejected, later called his wife a “bitch” and a “whore”.

During a subsequent argument, Walters grabbed his wife by the ear and pulled her into the dining room to show her the object he’d purchased.

On the evening of October 9, Walters’ wife left their home to attend a meeting leaving her husband in the house.

When she returned at around 9.30pm she found the front door to the property locked and when she returned to her car she found her husband had forwarded a WhatsApp picture of her shotgun.

It included the words: “How exciting. Cabinet keys. A whore of a wife. Cannabis heaven. Good night.”

Walters sent a further message stating: “f**k off, slut.”

Police also found cannabis plants at the property of Andrew Walters. Image: DC Thomson.

The woman called the police as she realised Walters had managed to gain access to her locked gun cabinet and had removed a shotgun.

Firearms officers arrived at around 11pm and made numerous attempts call Walters via telephone but got no response.

His wife informed the officers that she thought he might be under the influence of cannabis and “may have been growing it in a greenhouse at the locus”, Ms Laird said.

Later that night, Walter’s complied with the firearms officers and gave himself up but was seen to be in an “agitated and intoxicated state”.

As he was arrested, Walters stated that he had been “asleep in bed” and told officers “you woke me up” and that they were to “leave his dogs alone”.

At 3.25am officers went to the rear of Walters’ property and found four mature plants that later turned out to cannabis.

Appearing in the dock, Walters pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his partner and a second charge of being in possession of a shotgun for which he did not have a certificate.

He also admitted a third charge of producing a controlled drug.

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett called for reports to be carried out into his client’s background.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Walters, now of Burngrange Gardens, West Calder, in order for a criminal justice social work and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

