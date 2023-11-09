Pensioner guilty of sex assault on barmaid in Easter Ross pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner guilty of sex assault on barmaid in Easter Ross pub

John MacLeod's victim said he thrust his groin against her backside three times and told the court: “Just because I am a barmaid doesn’t give anyone the right to put their hands on me.”

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court.
The case was heard at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A pensioner has been found guilty of sexual assault after an incident at an Easter Ross pub that was caught on CCTV.

John Macleod had denied a charge that he thrust his body against a barmaid at the bar, claiming he had just been “dancing about” when the incident occurred.

But the woman told the court that she was bent over cleaning up a smashed glass when she felt the 74-year-old thrusting his groin against her backside three times.

‘He touched me without my consent’

In evidence led by fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh, she said the incident had left her “shocked” and “angry” adding: “He had touched me without my consent.”

The woman, who cannot be named, told the court: “Just because I am a barmaid doesn’t give anyone the right to put their hands on me.”

Footage of the incident, played during the trial, showed Macleod dancing in front of the bar and then positioned behind the woman and making a movement before she stood up and confronted him.

The court heard that Macleod had initially been barred from the pub, but that when the worker heard he was to be allowed back weeks later she had resigned her position and reported the matter to police.

‘All I was doing was dancing about’

Taking to the stand in his own defence, retired merchant seaman Macleod told his  solicitor Graham Mann: “All I was doing was dancing about.”

He said he had asked the barmaid: “You not dancing?” moments before she challenged him.

But Sheriff Neil Wilson rejected Macleod’s version of events, saying he found the woman to be an “utterly credible and reliable” witness.

He also noted her visible reaction to the incident in the CCTV footage and her obvious distress afterwards.

Finding the pensioner guilty of a single charge of sexual assault, Sheriff Wilson deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

He also placed Macleod, of Shore Road, Invergordon, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect – the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.

The case will call again next month.

