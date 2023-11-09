Salsa and shimmy your stresses away at Aberdeen Zumba class

If you could bottle and sell Mailen Vásquez de Palmero’s positive energy and enthusiasm, the world would be a much brighter and joyful place.

Born and raised in Venezuela, Mailen has fond memories of growing up in a country where dance and music was a way of life.

But due to a rise in poverty, persecution and economic insecurity, Mailen is among 7.3 million people who, since 2014, have fled the South American country.

Despite the sadness she felt in leaving her homeland, Mailen and her family have found safety, security and contentment in Aberdeen where she shares her love of dance through Zumba, an energetic Latin dance inspired fitness class she teaches.

“Dancing is a healer, it disconnects you from your problems,” says mum of two Mailen, 43.

“Zumba is a form of happy hour especially for busy mums and people who are stressed.

“It’s not about who dances the best, it’s about enjoying it.”

From Venezuela to Aberdeen

Growing up in Venezuela, a country that Mailen describes as beautiful yet very dangerous, dance was a form of escapism.

“Venezuela is a beautiful country and is a country where everyone dances and enjoys music,” says Mailen.

“But the government in power is a disaster.

“A lot of people have left due to the political problems and the economic crisis, it’s very hard.

“Many people are kidnapped or robbed, it’s very dangerous.

“So we feel so much happier in Aberdeen as it’s very safe.”

Zumba was Mailen’s happy place

Packing up their precious life possessions, Mailen, her husband Carlos and their children Mia, 11, and Gabriel, 16, initially moved to Barcelona in Spain in 2014.

“When we moved to Barcelona I was sad because I wasn’t with my family,” says Mailen.

“I had been working in HR in Venezuela but I had to give it up in Spain as my husband worked offshore on a rig and it was difficult to look after the children on my own.

“So because I was feeling sad, I started eating more and I felt depressed.”

Dance is in everyone’s DNA

In a bid to feel better both mentally and physically, Mailen started going to the gym.

“I started going to the gym every day where I would do a Zumba class,” says Mailen.

“I found that Zumba made me feel so happy again.

“Dancing is something I’ve done since I was little so it was lovely to be back dancing again.”

Encouraged by her husband Carlos, Mailen studied to become a fully qualified Zumba teacher, a move that changed her life.

“When the Zumba instructor at my gym left, the gym owner asked me to take the class and I jumped at the chance,” says Mailen.

“I loved it so much that I ended up teaching 14 classes a week including Zumba Kids classes and Zumba Gold classes for older adults.”

Aberdeen feels like home

After six years in Barcelona, Mailen and her family moved to Aberdeen in 2020.

“My husband’s job brought us to Aberdeen,” says Mailen.

“So we packed our bags, loaded the car and we moved to Aberdeen.”

Adjusting to another new country was tough at first but Mailen says she now loves Aberdeen and the kind, caring and friendly people she’s met so far.

“When we first came to Aberdeen we didn’t like it that much because the weather was really different,” says Mailen.

“But we quickly started to like Aberdeen and we now feel very settled here.

“I feel that people in Aberdeen are nice, kind and lovely.”

Zumba classes for all ages

Keen to bring her lively brand of Zumba to Aberdeen, Mailen has since launched classes at Airyhall Community Centre, Ferryhill Community Centre, Cults Sports Complex and the Aberdeen restaurant and bar Revolución de Cuba.

“Some of the women who come to my classes tell me they have body insecurities or depression,” say Mailen.

“But after the class they feel happy and powerful which is great.

“For me teaching Zumba doesn’t feel like a job because I love to dance and to see other people enjoying the benefits of dance too makes me feel so happy.”

Through her classes, Mailen also realised that many people are feeling isolated or a bit disconnected from their local community so she has also launched a Zumba brunch event to bring people together.

“I organised the Zumba brunch at Revolución de Cuba where people can dance for an hour and afterwards we eat together and enjoy conversation.

“Many people who are lonely like my classes because they can dance and meet new people.”

Workshops with famous Zumba teachers

Mailen has also organised master classes with world famous Zumba teachers.

“I brought the famous Zumba teacher Karina Rocha to Aberdeen and people from London, Glasgow and Edinburgh travelled up to see her,” says Mailen.

As well as teaching Zumba, Mailen is also learning English at North East Scotland College and has extra help at home from her daughter Mia, 11, who is fluent in both English and Spanish.

“Mia is amazing and has settled into life in Aberdeen very well,” says Mailen.

Mailen runs Zumba classes at Revolución de Cuba in Aberdeen every Monday at 6pm and at Ferryhill Community Centre every Tuesday at 6pm.

She also runs Zumba Gold classes for active older adults every Monday at 10.45am at Airyhall Community Centre and every Tuesday morning at 10am at Ferryhill Community Centre.

Wellbeing diary with Mailen Vásquez de Palmero

What are your best tips for health and wellness?

For me, I drink at least two litres of water a day. On the days I teach I drink up to four litres. I also avoid sugary or processed drinks as much as possible. Also, for five days a week I do intermittent fasting and I don’t consume sugar or flour or ultra-processed foods. I also avoid fried or breaded foods and most of the time my dishes are usually low in carbohydrates although I indulge in some desserts and foods that I like. Eating a balanced diet and not in large quantities is what I recommend. My final tip is to exercise. For me, training with weights is essential and as I do so much cardio exercise with Zumba, I try to train on machines and with dumbbells at least four times a week. Going to the gym or training helps both your body and your mental and emotional health.

What are the main benefits of Zumba?

Zumba is a great cardio workout which helps burn calories in a fun way. It also improves flexibility and strength, helps with coordination and has many mental health benefits too as Zumba or dancing generates happiness, in general it is the enemy of cortisol, which is the stress hormone. Zumba classes also improve memory and increase self-esteem, confidence and social skills and is also a very sociable activity.

How do you like to de-stress?

Normally I enjoy the company of my children, going out with them to eat or staying home to watch a movie. I also enjoy visiting the friends we have made in Aberdeen as it helps me to release stress and recharge my energy. Although what I like most is going to the beach and sunbathing.

Can you recommend some good books or podcasts on health and wellness?

I really like the Sascha Fitness YouTube channel because it explains very well the whole topic of nutrition and supplementation in combination with training at the gym or at home. And for training, I like Sofia Larios’s YouTube channel because it has routines for beginners and advanced.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your diet?

Yes, good nutrition is the basis for having health, wellbeing and energy to face everyday life. Vegetables, especially green leafy ones, are essential in my lunch and dinner and I make sure I eat protein. For me, having a lot of energy is vital and that only comes from proper nutrition. Although I don’t deprive myself of the foods I like, I try to balance it with a healthy diet as many days a week as possible.

For more information about Mailen’s classes, check out the website zumba.com, her Instagram page @zumbawithmayfit.es, Facebook page @Zumbawithmayfit.es or email mayperica@hotmail.com