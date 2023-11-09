Salsa and shimmy your stresses away at Aberdeen Zumba class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Salsa and shimmy your stresses away at Aberdeen Zumba class

Mailen Vásquez de Palmero says her Zumba class is like a happy hour for the mind and body.

By Rosemary Lowne
Mailen Vásquez de Palmero is bringing salsa and sunshine to the Granite City.
Mailen Vásquez de Palmero is bringing sunshine and salsa to the Granite City. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you could bottle and sell Mailen Vásquez de Palmero’s positive energy and enthusiasm, the world would be a much brighter and joyful place.

Born and raised in Venezuela, Mailen has fond memories of growing up in a country where dance and music was a way of life.

But due to a rise in poverty, persecution and economic insecurity, Mailen is among 7.3 million people who, since 2014, have fled the South American country.

Despite the sadness she felt in leaving her homeland, Mailen and her family have found safety, security and contentment in Aberdeen where she shares her love of dance through Zumba, an energetic Latin dance inspired fitness class she teaches.

Mailen Vásquez de Palmero in a fitness hall wearing a bright sunshine-yellow dress with white frills
Mailen Vásquez de Palmero is spreading positive vibes in Aberdeen with her vibrant Zumba classes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Dancing is a healer, it disconnects you from your problems,” says mum of two Mailen, 43.

“Zumba is a form of happy hour especially for busy mums and people who are stressed.
“It’s not about who dances the best, it’s about enjoying it.”

From Venezuela to Aberdeen

Growing up in Venezuela, a country that Mailen describes as beautiful yet very dangerous, dance was a form of escapism.

“Venezuela is a beautiful country and is a country where everyone dances and enjoys music,” says Mailen.

Mailen Vásquez de Palmero wearing colourful fitness gear for her Aberdeen Zumba classes, her arms are held out in front of her with her thumbs up
Dance has always been a form of escapism for Mailen Vásquez de Palmero and now she’s sharing her passion for dance with her Aberdeen Zumba classes. Image: Mailen Vásquez de Palmero

“But the government in power is a disaster.

“A lot of people have left due to the political problems and the economic crisis, it’s very hard.

“Many people are kidnapped or robbed, it’s very dangerous.

“So we feel so much happier in Aberdeen as it’s very safe.”

Zumba was Mailen’s happy place

Packing up their precious life possessions, Mailen, her husband Carlos and their children Mia, 11, and Gabriel, 16, initially moved to Barcelona in Spain in 2014.

“When we moved to Barcelona I was sad because I wasn’t with my family,” says Mailen.

Mailen Vásquez de Palmero during a zumba class in aberdeen
Mailen feels happier and more empowered than ever since starting to teach Zumba classes. Image: Mailen Vásquez de Palmero

“I had been working in HR in Venezuela but I had to give it up in Spain as my husband worked offshore on a rig and it was difficult to look after the children on my own.

“So because I was feeling sad, I started eating more and I felt depressed.”

Dance is in everyone’s DNA

In a bid to feel better both mentally and physically, Mailen started going to the gym.

“I started going to the gym every day where I would do a Zumba class,” says Mailen.

“I found that Zumba made me feel so happy again.

“Dancing is something I’ve done since I was little so it was lovely to be back dancing again.”

Mailen dancing with dancers following her lead behind her, her arms are in the air and she's smiling widely
Put your hands up if you love Zumba. Mailen Vásquez de Palmero’s Zumbas classes are proving popular. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Encouraged by her husband Carlos, Mailen studied to become a fully qualified Zumba teacher, a move that changed her life.

“When the Zumba instructor at my gym left, the gym owner asked me to take the class and I jumped at the chance,” says Mailen.

“I loved it so much that I ended up teaching 14 classes a week including Zumba Kids classes and Zumba Gold classes for older adults.”

Aberdeen feels like home

After six years in Barcelona, Mailen and her family moved to Aberdeen in 2020.

“My husband’s job brought us to Aberdeen,” says Mailen.

“So we packed our bags, loaded the car and we moved to Aberdeen.”

The zumba class in Aberdeen grouped together and posing for the camera
Mailen has brought world famous Zumba teachers to Aberdeen. Image: Mailen Vásquez de Palmero

Adjusting to another new country was tough at first but Mailen says she now loves Aberdeen and the kind, caring and friendly people she’s met so far.

“When we first came to Aberdeen we didn’t like it that much because the weather was really different,” says Mailen.

“But we quickly started to like Aberdeen and we now feel very settled here.

“I feel that people in Aberdeen are nice, kind and lovely.”

Zumba classes for all ages

Keen to bring her lively brand of Zumba to Aberdeen, Mailen has since launched classes at Airyhall Community Centre, Ferryhill Community Centre, Cults Sports Complex and the Aberdeen restaurant and bar Revolución de Cuba.

“Some of the women who come to my classes tell me they have body insecurities or depression,” say Mailen.

“But after the class they feel happy and powerful which is great.

“For me teaching Zumba doesn’t feel like a job because I love to dance and to see other people enjoying the benefits of dance too makes me feel so happy.”

Mailen Vásquez de Palmero dancing with her class behind her
Workout but have fun at the same time at Mailen’s Zumba class. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Through her classes, Mailen also realised that many people are feeling isolated or a bit disconnected from their local community so she has also launched a Zumba brunch event to bring people together.

“I organised the Zumba brunch at Revolución de Cuba where people can dance for an hour and afterwards we eat together and enjoy conversation.

“Many people who are lonely like my classes because they can dance and meet new people.”

Workshops with famous Zumba teachers

Mailen has also organised master classes with world famous Zumba teachers.

“I brought the famous Zumba teacher Karina Rocha to Aberdeen and people from London, Glasgow and Edinburgh travelled up to see her,” says Mailen.

As well as teaching Zumba, Mailen is also learning English at North East Scotland College and has extra help at home from her daughter Mia, 11, who is fluent in both English and Spanish.

A zumba class
Mailen says women tell her they feel more confident, empowered and energised after her Zumba classes. Mailen Vásquez de Palmero

“Mia is amazing and has settled into life in Aberdeen very well,” says Mailen.

Mailen runs Zumba classes at Revolución de Cuba in Aberdeen every Monday at 6pm and at Ferryhill Community Centre every Tuesday at 6pm.

She also runs Zumba Gold classes for active older adults every Monday at 10.45am at Airyhall Community Centre and every Tuesday morning at 10am at Ferryhill Community Centre.

Wellbeing diary with Mailen Vásquez de Palmero

Mailen in a colourful tank top reading 'less talk, more dance.'
Mailen shares her top tips for keeping fit and healthy. Image: Mailen Vásquez de Palmero

What are your best tips for health and wellness?
For me, I drink at least two litres of water a day. On the days I teach I drink up to four litres. I also avoid sugary or processed drinks as much as possible. Also, for five days a week I do intermittent fasting and I don’t consume sugar or flour or ultra-processed foods.  I also avoid fried or breaded foods and most of the time my dishes are usually low in carbohydrates although I indulge in some desserts and foods that I like.  Eating a balanced diet and not in large quantities is what I recommend. My final tip is to exercise. For me, training with weights is essential and as I do so much cardio exercise with Zumba, I try to train on machines and with dumbbells at least four times a week. Going to the gym or training helps both your body and your mental and emotional health.

 What are the main benefits of Zumba?

Zumba is a great cardio workout which helps burn calories in a fun way. It also improves flexibility and strength, helps with coordination and has many mental health benefits too as Zumba or dancing generates happiness, in general it is the enemy of cortisol, which is the stress hormone. Zumba classes also improve memory and increase self-esteem, confidence and social skills and is also a very sociable activity.

How do you like to de-stress?

Normally I enjoy the company of my children, going out with them to eat or staying home to watch a movie. I also enjoy visiting the friends we have made in Aberdeen as it helps me to release stress and recharge my energy. Although what I like most is going to the beach and sunbathing.

Can you recommend some good books or podcasts on health and wellness?

I really like the Sascha Fitness YouTube channel because it explains very well the whole topic of nutrition and supplementation in combination with training at the gym or at home. And for training, I like Sofia Larios’s YouTube channel because it has routines for beginners and advanced.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your diet?

Yes, good nutrition is the basis for having health, wellbeing and energy to face everyday life. Vegetables, especially green leafy ones, are essential in my lunch and dinner and I make sure I eat protein. For me, having a lot of energy is vital and that only comes from proper nutrition. Although I don’t deprive myself of the foods I like, I try to balance it with a healthy diet as many days a week as possible.

For more information about Mailen’s classes, check out the website zumba.com, her Instagram page @zumbawithmayfit.es, Facebook page @Zumbawithmayfit.es or email mayperica@hotmail.com

More from Lifestyle

Martin Hewitt, former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council during a Covid briefing (Matt Dunham/PA)
Police delayed law after getting Hancock’s Covid legislation with minutes to go
The number of people waiting more than 78 weeks for routine hospital treatment is continuing to rise (Jeff Moore/PA)
What the latest NHS performance figures show
The Old Hall has been beautifully renovated by Katherine and Roger Williams.
Former village school transformed into amazing Inverurie home
Data from NHS England revealed 257,702 urgent cancer referrals were made by GPs in England in September (Jeff Moore/PA)
Cancer patients fear ‘getting left behind’ due to diagnosis and treatment delays
The overall NHS waiting list has hit a new record high of 7.77 million (PA)
NHS backlog hits record high
An Automated Vehicles Bill to create a set of laws for using autonomous vehicles was included in the King’s Speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Britain will lead the world in self-driving cars, says Harper
A quarter of Year 13 students had sought some mental health support over the past year, the study found (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pupils in poorest areas struggling most to access mental health support – report
Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel will give evidence at the Covid inquiry (PA)
Former home secretary Priti Patel to give evidence to Covid inquiry
Dementia affects around 900,000 people in the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
Blood tests for Alzheimer’s could be offered on NHS within five years – experts
The rise was attributed to an increase in the supply of electric cars (John Walton/PA)
Twice as many used electric cars sold in UK than year ago – figures

Conversation