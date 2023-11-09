Emeli Sande: Alford-raised singing star set for launch of new album How Were We To Know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Emeli Sande: Alford-raised singing star set for launch of new album How Were We To Know

Emeli Sande's new album explores the euphoric rush of blossoming love to the crushing heartache when it ends

By Sean Wallace
Emeli Sande at the Music Hall
Emeli Sande, pictured performing at the Music Hall is set to release her new album. Picture by JIM IRVINE 19-4-13 .

For singer-songwriter Emeli Sande music has always offered a sanctuary to  be vulnerable and explore her deepest emotions.

To an extent the Alford raised chart-topper admits to concerns of sometimes being too vulnerable and “saying too much”.

However those doubts are quickly banished when the 36-year-old reflects on how her songs have helped many fans through challenging times.

Emeli believes her vulnerability reaches the “next layer” on new album How Were We To Know which is set for release on November 17.

The album explores the euphoric rush of blossoming love to the crushing heartache when romance unravels.

Emeli Sande in concert at Music Hall, Aberdeen in 2013. Picture by JIM IRVINE.

A special connection with the fans

Multi-million selling Emeli says she will continue to put her heart out there.

Emeli said: “I have always been quite vulnerable in my music.

“That’s the place where I feel I can be emotional and vulnerable.

“In day to day life I don’t think I usually get that, I leave it for the music.

“It has always been like that but in this album it has probably gone to the next layer.

“As I have always been really emotional and honest with my song-writing from the beginning I do feel there is a special connection with my fans.

“It’s always amazing when people tell me what my music has helped them get through in life.

“For me that makes everything worth it because that’s what music should be.

“It’s great to be entertaining but if there can actually be feeling on top, that is my biggest goal.”

Emeli Sande
Emeli Sande is about to launch her new album. Picture by Jack Alexander.

‘Life isn’t this perfect thing’

How Were We To Know was written by Emeli at a time when the singer-songwriter was reconciling herself at the end of a relationship.

The title track is a plea for understanding and compassion for both herself and former relationships after the heartache of a breakup.

Emeli said: “Sometimes you can worry am I being too vulnerable in this music, am I saying too much?

“Then I’m reminded when I hear those stories the more vulnerable and open you can be, the more helpful it can be to somebody else.

“Life isn’t this perfect thing.

“Sometimes we do need to be vulnerable and go through hard times.

“To know that putting my heart out there can help other people is encouraging to keep doing it.

“I feel there is a maturity to the new album and a lot of emotion within it.

“There’s excitement and a little nerves about how people are going to react to the album.

“However I think more than anything else it is excitement.”

Emeli Sande accepts the award for Best Album at the 2012 MOBO awards in Liverpool.
Emeli Sande accepts the award for Best Album at the 2012 MOBO awards in Liverpool. Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images.

More then 10 years since breakthrough

Emeli has found love again and is engaged to be married to classical pianist Yoana Karemova.

The singer announced their engagement last September.

It is now more than a decade since Emeli’s breakthrough when debut album Our Version of Events’ spent a total of 10 weeks at number one.

One of the biggest selling album of the decade it reached eight time Platinum status.

Emeli has since racked up career sales in excess of 25 million, two chart topping singles and a further nine top 10 hits.

In a stellar career Emeli has secured a host of awards including four BRITs, three MOBOs and two Ivor Novellos.

Emeli also performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics.

How Were We To Know album cover
Emeli Sande’s album How Were We To Know is set for release on November 17.

‘Moving forward as a musician’

Should she be able to give advice to herself at the start of her career Emeli’s message is clear.

“Be confident,” she said.

“When your wildest dreams come true, which is essentially what happened, you sometimes think ‘do I deserve to be here?’

“Am I good enough to get all of this?

“Especially when I have come from Alford. To then sing at the Olympics, it all felt surreal.

“It’s important to acknowledge your dreams coming true but at the same time have the confidence to say ‘I do deserve to be here’.

“I would just give myself a little confidence boost and perhaps say spent more time in the studio.

“And say ‘remember that you are here because you are a musician’.

“It’s great to do the rest of it but I always feel that I am moving forward as  a musician.”

Emeli Sande
Emeli Sande was raised in Alford. Picture by Jack Alexander.

Alford a ‘fantastic place’

Away from the kinetic energy of London and the demands of the music industry Alford remains a refuge.

She said: “Alford is a fantastic place to be in the nature.

“I got my upright piano set up there so now I can really focus on practicing.

“It’s very quiet and my mum and dad are there so it is such a lovely feeing.

“I feel very lucky to have grown up there.

“And to have performed my own headline show at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

“That is where I used to do school choir concerts and play my recorder.

“To headline the Music Hall is a feeling I can’t really replicate anywhere else because so much of my personal history is there.”

