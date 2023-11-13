Father of bride left with horror head injuries after Aberdeen wedding attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Father of bride left with horror head injuries after Aberdeen wedding attack

Christopher Allison's 48-year-old victim was found unresponsive at the Marriott Hotel in Dyce and had suffered a fractured skull.

By David McPhee
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has admitted a brutal assault at an Aberdeen wedding which saw the father of the bride rushed to hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

Christopher Allison was a guest at the wedding in Dyce’s Marriott Hotel when he got involved in an altercation that left the man unconscious and with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Allison, who is the cousin of the bride, had been drinking heavily before exiting a room and telling a hotel employee to check on the bride’s dad because “he’s on the ground”.

The 48-year-old victim was then found unresponsive and had sustained a serious head injury, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Allison, 31, claimed he had “pushed” the man and “does not know what happened”.

His solicitor described the incident as having a “traumatic and significant” impact on the family.

Wedding was ‘ruined’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that at around 1pm on April 6 2019, Allison attended a wedding at the hotel along with a large number of family members.

It was stated that throughout the evening Allison and his victim consumed a large amount of alcohol.

At around 10.35pm, Allison then became “agitated” while in the hotel bar due to an ongoing family issue.

“Thereafter, an employee of the hotel was walking out of the function room when they observed the accused go through a set of double doors,” Mr Ballock said.

“The accused appeared startled and stated that the employee ‘better go through and see the complainer as he’s on the ground’.

“They went through followed by others where they saw the complainer lying on the ground with an injury to the back of his head.

“Other members of the wedding party attended and tried to rouse the complainer, without success.”

An ambulance was called, at which point Allison made a number of admissions to one of the family members, including that he had “pushed” the complainer away.

He then added that he “does not know what happened”.

Mr Ballock stated that Allison then made apologies that the “wedding had been ruined”.

The attack happened at the Marriott Hotel in Dyce. 

A member of the wedding party then took Allison away from the area to calm him down before he left the scene completely on his own.

Due to the extent of the father of the bride’s injuries, police then located Allison and cautioned and arrested him.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Allison’s victim was found to have a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and an abrasion to the back of his head.

His injuries were described as “life-threatening”.

Appearing in the dock, Allison pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and danger to life.

Defence solicitor John Hardie called for background reports to be carried out into his client.

However, he added that the “impact on the family has been traumatic and significant, to say the least”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Allison, of Dubford Crescent, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Justice Centre
'Just arrest me': Drug-driver's invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder…
Welcome to Moray road sign
'You will not be welcome': Court bans accused stalker from Moray area
Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen. Picture by COLIN RENNIE November 5, 2014.
Jail for dangerous driver who led police on chase through Rubislaw Den
Matthew Clark appeared in the dock where he admitted attacking the man on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
'Lucky he still has his life': Offshore worker's one punch caused victim a bleed…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a church paedophile and a vomit assault
The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
Teen attacked Elgin bar worker after rowdy birthday drinking session turns violent
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Buckie woman ordered to behave after hitting partner around head with a brush
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Inverness mum spared jail after repeatedly coughing in police officer's face Picture shows; Courtney Smith was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Courtney Smith) / DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Inverness mum spared jail after repeatedly coughing in police officer's face
Left to right: Graeme Hunter, Daniel McGregor and Monica Niven. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook/TikTok
Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across…
Donna Gillies has been banned from the roads for three years after being caught drink-driving for the second time. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
Aberdeen mum caught three times the drink-drive limit while doing the school run