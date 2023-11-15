‘I predict empty classrooms’: Parents react as blunder could delay Christmas holidays for Aberdeen kids

Plans to prolong the school term in Aberdeen could spoil the magic of the build-up to Christmas, some parents fear.

Our readers have been sharing their thoughts after we exclusively revealed that Aberdeen City Council chiefs are poised to rejig the school calendar.

It comes following an oversight where decision-makers failed to take the Good Friday day-off into consideration, and were left scrambling to make changes elsewhere.

Families had expected to break for the holiday on Thursday, December 21.

But it’s now likely that councillors will vote to make Friday, December 22, an additional day of teaching.

Some parents have predicted classrooms will be as populated as the McAllister family household in festive favourite Home Alone on that date.

But not everyone is upset about their excitable little ones spending an extra day sharing their festive enthusiasm with others…

Readers offer Aberdeen schools Christmas break reaction

We’ve collated a selection box of reaction from our social media followers.

Lisa O’Brien asked if the extra day could be added at the other end of the break, to allow pupils to soak up the anticipation before Father Christmas arrives.

She said: “I don’t know why they go back on January 8 as it’s is all over well before then.

“Think they should finish earlier as kids love the excitement and build up for Christmas, and then go back sooner.

“The first official day off is Christmas Day, pitiful! Just my opinion.”

Ashleigh Norrie could see the silver lining though.

She said: “Makes the holidays come quicker and won’t have to hear ‘is it Christmas yet?’ all the time.”

Has council ‘failed Aberdeen’ with last-minute changes?

Lynn Barclay fumed: “Why does it not surprise me that YET AGAIN the council has failed us.

“How on earth can the education bosses have missed accounting for a standard holiday?”

What do you think of the Christmas holiday changes? Let us know in our comments section below

Should the plans be rubber-stamped by education chiefs next week, families who have already booked trips away will be able to have their absences “authorised” by school officials.

Arlene Ross reckons this might mean some pupils are lonely this Christmas, adding: “I predict empty classrooms.”

Sandra Smith almost quoted a 1950s jazz staple as she downplayed the blunder, asking: “What difference does a day make?”

Colin Mathers joked: “24 little hours”…

Read our full story about the blunder here: