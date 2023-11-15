‘I predict empty classrooms’: Parents react as blunder could delay Christmas holidays for Aberdeen kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I predict empty classrooms’: Parents react as blunder could delay Christmas holidays for Aberdeen kids

It's likely that children will now be asked to attend school for an extra day this December following a council calendar mix-up.

By Ben Hendry
Youngsters like this Brimmond School pupil, pictured at an Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert last year, may have to go to school for an extra day this term. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Youngsters like this Brimmond School pupil, pictured at an Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert last year, may have to go to school for an extra day this term. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

Plans to prolong the school term in Aberdeen could spoil the magic of the build-up to Christmas, some parents fear.

Our readers have been sharing their thoughts after we exclusively revealed that Aberdeen City Council chiefs are poised to rejig the school calendar.

It comes following an oversight where decision-makers failed to take the Good Friday day-off into consideration, and were left scrambling to make changes elsewhere.

The bungle made the front page of the Evening Express. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Families had expected to break for the holiday on Thursday, December 21.

But it’s now likely that councillors will vote to make Friday, December 22, an additional day of teaching.

Some parents have predicted classrooms will be as populated as the McAllister family household in festive favourite Home Alone on that date.

But not everyone is upset about their excitable little ones spending an extra day sharing their festive enthusiasm with others…

Will pupils find themselves alone in their classrooms this winter, like Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister in Home Alone. We can only hope movie villain Joe Pesci doesn’t plot any thefts. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock (1591434a)

Readers offer Aberdeen schools Christmas break reaction

We’ve collated a selection box of reaction from our social media followers.

Lisa O’Brien asked if the extra day could be added at the other end of the break, to allow pupils to soak up the anticipation before Father Christmas arrives.

She said: “I don’t know why they go back on January 8 as it’s is all over well before then.

“Think they should finish earlier as kids love the excitement and build up for Christmas, and then go back sooner.

“The first official day off is Christmas Day, pitiful! Just my opinion.”

Some parents were left wearing similar quizzical expressions to this Brimmond School pupil pictured at a show last year. We have gathered some of the responses in our Aberdeen schools Christmas break reaction round-up. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ashleigh Norrie could see the silver lining though.

She said: “Makes the holidays come quicker and won’t have to hear ‘is it Christmas yet?’ all the time.”

Has council ‘failed Aberdeen’ with last-minute changes?

Lynn Barclay fumed: “Why does it not surprise me that YET AGAIN the council has failed us.

“How on earth can the education bosses have missed accounting for a standard holiday?”

Youngsters like these members of Glashieburn Glee Club, pictured at the Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert, might have to stay in school an extra day. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

What do you think of the Christmas holiday changes? Let us know in our comments section below

Should the plans be rubber-stamped by education chiefs next week, families who have already booked trips away will be able to have their absences “authorised” by school officials.

Arlene Ross reckons this might mean some pupils are lonely this Christmas, adding: “I predict empty classrooms.”

Sandra Smith almost quoted a 1950s jazz staple as she downplayed the blunder, asking: “What difference does a day make?”

Colin Mathers joked: “24 little hours”…

Read our full story about the blunder here:

Stay Another Day: Aberdeen school Christmas holidays to be delayed after blunder

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Santa Clause and his elf spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa's grotto: Here's where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east
Queen Mary Street in Fraserburgh where drugs were found at one property.
Five people charged after £11,500 worth of drugs found at Fraserburgh address
Last night’s production of Mozart by Candlelight did justice to the great man and the 150-year-old, A-listed Tivoli. Image: The Tivoli Theatre
Mozart by Candlelight just the tonic for November blues as world-class music comes to…
Hugh Dan MacLennan has been a shinty broadcaster for 40 years
Voice of Shinty Hugh Dan MacLennan awarded honorary degree by Aberdeen University
Students' vision for the city centre is at the forefront of Our Union Street's campaign. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Union Street campaigners turn to Aberdeen students for ideas to save city centre
Sheriff jails Strichen man for breaking police officer's leg
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former advocate on trial accused of historic sex assaults on two Aberdeen schoolboys
Mum Caroline says there have been four serious incidents at Inverurie Academy since June, including one where Keira nearly fell down the stairs. Image: Shutterstock/Inverurie Community Campus
'I've never felt safe at school': Inverurie Academy accused of having 'culture of bullying'
Stephen Flynn as Begbie out of Trainspotting.
Aberdeen South politician Stephen Flynn named Britain's 'hardest' MP
3
Aberdeen FC is among the clients of Nimbus Blue.
Nimbus boss far from blue over Westhill firm's progress in 2023

Conversation