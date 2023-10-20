Exclusive: We join Aberdeen police officers on drug raids across city as they target county lines gangs

To the daily commuter, it looked like any normal morning in Aberdeen city centre.

But all that changed as a swarm of police vehicles descended on Guild Street, just yards from Aberdeen bus and railway station.

Police had received intelligence that drug dealers had taken over a flat and were using it to help flood the city with illegal substances.

I joined officers from North East Division as they swooped on two properties in the city as part of a nationwide battle against county lines operations – crimes which see drug dealers in major cities establish networks to supply drugs drugs to towns and rural areas using other people, typically those young or vulnerable.

During the week of action, 14 men and two women were arrested in the north-east, while 366 properties at risk of being taken over for drug dealing – known as ‘cuckooing’ – were visited.

A morning like no other

My day started just after 8am on a mild Tuesday at Kittybrewster Police Station, where around 15 members of Police Scotland’s CID team were packed in an office getting briefed on the day’s activity.

The Detective Sergeant (DS) – who has 17 years of experience – discussed which properties would be targeted based on recent intelligence.

After leaving the station, numerous police vehicles moved in convoy across the city to a flat in Aberdeen city centre.

While the scale of the operation seemed unusual to an outsider like myself, this wasn’t new to the team.

The officers conducted 12 raids the day before – and drug raids are a daily activity across the north-east.

It was all a sobering reminder of how mammoth a task the battle against drugs is.

Our first stop was a flat on Guild Street – a useful location for wily criminals who can travel to Aberdeen and ply their vile trade within an hour, before swiftly departing and evading detection.

When we reached the door, officers smashed the door open using a 16kg battering ram.

It was like a scene from movie as the bang was followed by shouts of “police!” reverberating around the floor.

Two vulnerable-looking men, sitting watching TV, looked anxiously towards the door as the officers bundled in.

Building up a rapport with the men is part of the police’s tactics, and can avoid situations turning tense – particularly when the two men were taken outside to waiting police cars.

I’m told that “drug addicts need police, as much as police need them”.

To explain, the officers tell me a struggling user recently thanked them for arresting his controlling dealer from England.

“The police were the only ones that could sort out the guy,” the DS says.

Our second stop was across the River Dee and into the historic royal burgh of Torry, which over the years has had its fair share of problems with drugs.

An intelligence tip-off had led to concerns over drug dealing, but getting into the property proved to be a challenge as the officers battled with a heavy-duty council door.

After multiple attempts they got inside – but nobody was home, and a search was carried out.

Warrants like these are carried out ‘every single day’

The DS told me that these searches are conducted “every single day” and that county lines has been going on for decades but is “coming more to the forefront”.

He said: “County lines has got a new name, but it’s structured the same as it’s always been.

“We’re getting better at thinking outside the box and exploring how we identify the dealers and the vulnerable people who they target.

“Especially with county lines, we have to be mindful that the criminals we’re dealing with are quite often not known to us, so therefore are an unknown risk.

“So we always emphasise safety, the speed of entering properties and the speed of getting quick control of custodies using recognised officer safety techniques.”

Despite the ever-changing circumstances of county lines, I feel reassured that officers in Aberdeen are “on the front foot”.

The DS said that they have got “better relationships than ever” with the UK’s other 44 police forces and county line taskforces, and that intelligence is shared between forces allowing them to “very quickly” share information.

Officers took part in this week-long activity alongside countless other Police forces across the UK, co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs Council.

‘We don’t just forget about them’

Despite the toughness of breaking down doors and quite literally breaking down drug gangs, the work does not stop there.

What happens to the vulnerable individuals who have been relying on drug dealers who have now been intercepted?

“We don’t just forget about them”, the DS tells me.

“We get them into the system to find them the help they need.”