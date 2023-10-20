Exclusive: We join Aberdeen police officers on drug raids across city as they target county lines gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: We join Aberdeen police officers on drug raids across city as they target county lines gangs

The P&J joined Police Scotland as officers swooped on a property just yards from Aberdeen bus and railway station.

Police descended on Guild Street to carry out the day's first raid. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns
Police descended on Guild Street to carry out the day's first raid. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns
By Chris Cromar

To the daily commuter, it looked like any normal morning in Aberdeen city centre.

But all that changed as a swarm of police vehicles descended on Guild Street, just yards from Aberdeen bus and railway station.

Police had received intelligence that drug dealers had taken over a flat and were using it to help flood the city with illegal substances.

I joined officers from North East Division as they swooped on two properties in the city as part of a nationwide battle against county lines operations – crimes which see drug dealers in major cities establish networks to supply drugs drugs to towns and rural areas using other people, typically those young or vulnerable.

Police in Aberdeen carried out two raids in the crackdown on county lines gang. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns

During the week of action, 14 men and two women were arrested in the north-east, while 366 properties at risk of being taken over for drug dealing – known as ‘cuckooing’ – were visited.

A morning like no other

My day started just after 8am on a mild Tuesday at Kittybrewster Police Station, where around 15 members of Police Scotland’s CID team were packed in an office getting briefed on the day’s activity.

The Detective Sergeant (DS) – who has 17 years of experience – discussed which properties would be targeted based on recent intelligence.

After leaving the station, numerous police vehicles moved in convoy across the city to a flat in Aberdeen city centre.

While the scale of the operation seemed unusual to an outsider like myself, this wasn’t new to the team.

The officers conducted 12 raids the day before – and drug raids are a daily activity across the north-east.

It was all a sobering reminder of how mammoth a task the battle against drugs is.

A dog from the Operational Support Unit joined the team during the search. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns

Our first stop was a flat on Guild Street – a useful location for wily criminals who can travel to Aberdeen and ply their vile trade within an hour, before swiftly departing and evading detection.

When we reached the door, officers smashed the door open using a 16kg battering ram.

It was like a scene from movie as the bang was followed by shouts of “police!” reverberating around the floor.

Two vulnerable-looking men, sitting watching TV, looked anxiously towards the door as the officers bundled in.

An officer using all his power to ‘batter’ the door down. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns

Building up a rapport with the men is part of the police’s tactics, and can avoid situations turning tense – particularly when the two men were taken outside to waiting police cars.

I’m told that “drug addicts need police, as much as police need them”.

To explain, the officers tell me a struggling user recently thanked them for arresting his controlling dealer from England.

“The police were the only ones that could sort out the guy,” the DS says.

Our second stop was across the River Dee and into the historic royal burgh of Torry, which over the years has had its fair share of problems with drugs.

It took several minutes to crash through the heavy-duty door. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns

An intelligence tip-off had led to concerns over drug dealing, but getting into the property proved to be a challenge as the officers battled with a heavy-duty council door.

After multiple attempts they got inside – but nobody was home, and a search was carried out.

Warrants like these are carried out ‘every single day’

The DS told me that these searches are conducted “every single day” and that county lines has been going on for decades but is “coming more to the forefront”.

He said: “County lines has got a new name, but it’s structured the same as it’s always been.

“We’re getting better at thinking outside the box and exploring how we identify the dealers and the vulnerable people who they target.

“Especially with county lines, we have to be mindful that the criminals we’re dealing with are quite often not known to us, so therefore are an unknown risk.

“So we always emphasise safety, the speed of entering properties and the speed of getting quick control of custodies using recognised officer safety techniques.”

Officers dash to the property in Torry. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns
The aftermath. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns

Despite the ever-changing circumstances of county lines, I feel reassured that officers in Aberdeen are “on the front foot”.

The DS said that they have got “better relationships than ever” with the UK’s other 44 police forces and county line taskforces, and that intelligence is shared between forces allowing them to “very quickly” share information.

Officers took part in this week-long activity alongside countless other Police forces across the UK, co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs Council.

‘We don’t just forget about them’

Despite the toughness of breaking down doors and quite literally breaking down drug gangs, the work does not stop there.

What happens to the vulnerable individuals who have been relying on drug dealers who have now been intercepted?

“We don’t just forget about them”, the DS tells me.

“We get them into the system to find them the help they need.”

 

On the beat with Hamish the drug dog as he tries to sniff out dealers at Aberdeen Railway Station

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

You can see the Boeing 737 galley here doubling as the kitchen of the Banff home.
Quirky Banff home with Boeing 737 galley as its kitchen going to auction
Svitlana Iniakoviene is hosting a charity concert in St Machar's Cathedral
Ukrainian mum Svitlana organises charity concerts to keep brother safe on frontlines
Richard Porter of construction firm McLaughlin and Harvey at the Stonehaven flood defence today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'We seem to have nailed it': £16m Stonehaven flood defences helps town against Storm…
People braving the sea foam at Stonehaven harbour.
Gallery: Dramatic photos as Storm Babet brings devastating floods to Marykirk and rest of…
Section of road destroyed by flood water.
Storm Babet: All you need to know as second person dies and searches continue…
Rubble of the Old Mill Inn hotel lies on the site at South Deeside Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Old Mill Inn redevelopment plan refused again as government bins appeal
Huge waves at Stonehaven harbour during Storm Babet.
Red 'danger to life' warning EXTENDED as new alerts issued across Highlands and Aberdeenshire
Resident X - set up in Aberdeen's Marischal Square with a £1.33m council loan - had "failed", said city chiefs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exclusive: 'Failed' Resident X opened with council loan - but the city won't say…
The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Huntly's Bank Cafe and Restaurant get permission to transform ANOTHER closed bank into extension
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Dragon Soop drink-driver Callum Calder-Hamilton Picture shows; Dragon Soop drink-driver Callum Calder-Hamilton. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Repeat drink-driver thought he was okay to get behind wheel after downing Dragon Soop

Conversation