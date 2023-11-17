Dragon Soop-swigging repeat drink-driver hit with three-year ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dragon Soop-swigging repeat drink-driver hit with three-year ban

Callum Calder-Hamilton completed a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course – but it seems it hadn't taught him about the dangers of the high-alcohol energy drink.

By Danny McKay
A repeat drink-driver pulled over an hour after downing a can of Dragon Soop has been banned from the road for three years.

Callum Calder-Hamilton was given a 20-month roads ban in March last year after committing a previous drink-driving offence.

The 25-year-old completed a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course and saw his ban reduced – but it seems it hadn’t taught him about the dangers of getting behind the wheel after consuming the high-alcohol energy drink.

‘He thought it would have been out of his system’

He was stopped by police again last month and found more than double the legal limit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he didn’t realise drinking the 7.5% ABV Dragon Soop an hour before getting behind the wheel would put him over the limit.

At a hearing last month, Calder-Hamilton pled guilty to driving on Mile End Avenue in Aberdeen with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on September 20.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

‘I’ve just Googled it. It’s got quite a high alcohol content’

Now, he has returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Defence agent John Hardie described his client’s decision to drive as “foolish”.

Sheriff Sean Lynch ordered Calder Hamilton, of Concraig Gardens, Aberdeen, to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified him from driving for three years.

At the last calling of the case, Calder-Hamilton was represented by solicitor Graham Morrison.

He said: “An hour before this incident, he’d had what is sometimes seen as an energy drink but is high in alcohol as well – Dragon Soop.

“He thought it would have been out of his system.

“I’ve just Googled it. It’s got quite a high alcohol content.”

