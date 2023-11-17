Dragon Soop-swigging repeat drink-driver hit with three-year ban

A repeat drink-driver pulled over an hour after downing a can of Dragon Soop has been banned from the road for three years.

Callum Calder-Hamilton was given a 20-month roads ban in March last year after committing a previous drink-driving offence.

The 25-year-old completed a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course and saw his ban reduced – but it seems it hadn’t taught him about the dangers of getting behind the wheel after consuming the high-alcohol energy drink.

‘He thought it would have been out of his system’

He was stopped by police again last month and found more than double the legal limit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he didn’t realise drinking the 7.5% ABV Dragon Soop an hour before getting behind the wheel would put him over the limit.

At a hearing last month, Calder-Hamilton pled guilty to driving on Mile End Avenue in Aberdeen with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on September 20.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

‘I’ve just Googled it. It’s got quite a high alcohol content’

Now, he has returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Defence agent John Hardie described his client’s decision to drive as “foolish”.

Sheriff Sean Lynch ordered Calder Hamilton, of Concraig Gardens, Aberdeen, to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified him from driving for three years.

At the last calling of the case, Calder-Hamilton was represented by solicitor Graham Morrison.

He said: “An hour before this incident, he’d had what is sometimes seen as an energy drink but is high in alcohol as well – Dragon Soop.

“He thought it would have been out of his system.

“I’ve just Googled it. It’s got quite a high alcohol content.”

