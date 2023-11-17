5 things to do this weekend: Winter workshops, ice skating and laughter yoga

Unwind with laughter yoga and put your skating skills to the test this weekend.

Winter workshops with The Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums

Aberdeen Art Gallery will play host to two festive events over the weekend (NOV 18/19).

On Saturday, visitors are welcome to attend a Deck the Halls workshop with Small Stories designer Gabi Reith. Attendees will spend the day creating their own unique wooden ornament using recycled materials.

There are two sessions available: 10.3oam – 12.30pm and 2pm – 4pm.

On Sunday, families are welcome to take part in a Winter Wander with the Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums.

Visitors will be taken on a tour around the gallery and learn about seasonal highlights in their collections.

The event runs from 2pm – 3.30pm.

Tickets are available via Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Go ice skating at Inverness Ice Centre

Nothing gets you in the winter spirit quite like ice skating with your nearest and dearest.

This weekend (NOV 19), Inverness Ice Centre is hosting a public skating session for all to enjoy and test out their skills.

The session begins at 1.45pm before finishing at 3.15pm.

Ticket prices range from £3 – £39. They can booked via TicketSource.

Relax with Laughter Yoga and Forest Bathing at the Botanics

Locals and visitors are invited to embrace the natural healing benefits of nature and of laughter at the Laughter Yoga and Forest Bathing session in the Inverness Botanics.

The event, on Saturday (NOV 18), explores a combination of laughter yoga and forest bathing to help participants soothe their mind and body.

Attendees will start their morning with a local laughter therapist and take part in an interactive exercise that teaches deep breathing techniques and aims to reduce stress.

Laughter Yoga and Forest Bathing at the Botanics begins at 9.3oam and finishes at 12.30pm.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite at £30 per person.

Test your strength at an indoor climbing session

Transition Extreme Sports are hosting an indoor climbing session for Aberdeen’s thrill-seeking daredevils this Sunday (NOV 19).

The session is tailored specifically towards beginners who are, or wish to become, members of the Owain Bristow Aberdeen Beginner Climbers group.

Attendees must only book the session if they intend on joining the group as a climber or a belayer – belayers will be responsible for up to two climbers and must be competent in tying and belaying.

Belayers cannot climb during the session.

The session takes place between 12pm – 2pm. Booking is available via Transition Extreme’s website.

Bring your bike along to Forres Repair Cafe

The Forres Repair Cafe is making its monthly pitstop at the Forres Community Garden on Saturday (NOV 18) from 11am – 3pm.

Cyclists are welcome to come along with any items in need of repair, or even just to meet old and new friends and engage with fellow sport enthusiasts over a light lunch.

The repair team will cover areas from bike repair, clothing repair, electronics, IT troubleshooting and mending toys and furniture.

Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to book in advance to ensure the team have the correct tools available.