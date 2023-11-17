5 things to do this weekend: Winter workshops, ice skating and laughter yoga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

5 things to do this weekend: Winter workshops, ice skating and laughter yoga

Winter workshops and laughter yoga are on the agenda this weekend.

A beginners climbing session awaits. Image: Shutterstock.
A beginners climbing session awaits. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jenna Scott

Unwind with laughter yoga and put your skating skills to the test this weekend.

Winter workshops with The Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums

Aberdeen Art Gallery will play host to two festive events over the weekend (NOV 18/19).

On Saturday, visitors are welcome to attend a Deck the Halls workshop with Small Stories designer Gabi Reith. Attendees will spend the day creating their own unique wooden ornament using recycled materials.

There are two sessions available: 10.3oam – 12.30pm and 2pm – 4pm.

On Sunday, families are welcome to take part in a Winter Wander with the Friends of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums.

Visitors will be taken on a tour around the gallery and learn about seasonal highlights in their collections.

The event runs from 2pm – 3.30pm.

Tickets are available via Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Walk through the winter wonderland at the Art Gallery. Image: Roddy Millar.

Go ice skating at Inverness Ice Centre

Nothing gets you in the winter spirit quite like ice skating with your nearest and dearest.

This weekend (NOV 19), Inverness Ice Centre is hosting a public skating session for all to enjoy and test out their skills.

The session begins at 1.45pm before finishing at 3.15pm.

Ticket prices range from £3 – £39. They can booked via TicketSource.

 

Get your skates on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Relax with Laughter Yoga and Forest Bathing at the Botanics

Locals and visitors are invited to embrace the natural healing benefits of nature and of laughter at the Laughter Yoga and Forest Bathing session in the Inverness Botanics.

The event, on Saturday (NOV 18), explores a combination of laughter yoga and forest bathing to help participants soothe their mind and body.

Attendees will start their morning with a local laughter therapist and take part in an interactive exercise that teaches deep breathing techniques and aims to reduce stress.

Laughter Yoga and Forest Bathing at the Botanics begins at 9.3oam and finishes at 12.30pm.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite at £30 per person.

Test your strength at an indoor climbing session

Transition Extreme Sports are hosting an indoor climbing session for Aberdeen’s thrill-seeking daredevils this Sunday (NOV 19).

The session is tailored specifically towards beginners who are, or wish to become, members of the Owain Bristow Aberdeen Beginner Climbers group.

Attendees must only book the session if they intend on joining the group as a climber or a belayer – belayers will be responsible for up to two climbers and must be competent in tying and belaying.

Belayers cannot climb during the session.

The session takes place between 12pm – 2pm. Booking is available via Transition Extreme’s website.

Test your strength.

Bring your bike along to Forres Repair Cafe

The Forres Repair Cafe is making its monthly pitstop at the Forres Community Garden on Saturday (NOV 18) from 11am – 3pm.

Cyclists are welcome to come along with any items in need of repair, or even just to meet old and new friends and engage with fellow sport enthusiasts over a light lunch.

The repair team will cover areas from bike repair, clothing repair, electronics, IT troubleshooting and mending toys and furniture.

Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to book in advance to ensure the team have the correct tools available.

