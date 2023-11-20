Warrant for man who made disturbing murder claims at loch

A warrant has been granted for the arrest of a man who admitted making bizarre claims to have murdered people at Loch Kinord.

Przemyslaw Kolatkiewicz had been due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to the highly unusual breach of the peace charge.

He previously admitted telling a woman at the loch in Muir of Dinnet that he had “assaulted and murdered individuals”.

The 41-year-old also told the woman that there was an individual in the water at the loch.

The incident happened on June 4 this year.

However, Kolatkiewicz, of Churchhill Drive, Buchanhaven, failed to appear in court for his sentencing and Sheriff Sean Lynch granted a warrant for his arrest.

