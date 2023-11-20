Chris Deerin: Want to learn how to make the world a better place? Read a sci-fi novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Deerin: Want to learn how to make the world a better place? Read a sci-fi novel

Although science fiction stories help us escape the surly bonds of Earth, they draw us back to human nature and its inescapable flaws.

As well as providing us with an escape, the sci-fi genre can give us a fresh perspective on our own real-life society. Image: Lolostock/Shutterstock
As well as providing us with an escape, the sci-fi genre can give us a fresh perspective on our own real-life society. Image: Lolostock/Shutterstock
By Chris Deerin

A life spent marinating in politics, policy and journalism doesn’t make it easy to be an idealist.

In fact, any youthful pretensions I might have had to such a self-description are long gone.

I’ve seen and heard too much over the decades to view the world in more than shades of grey. I find I can usually see both sides of most situations. Man is fallen, and the best we can do is constantly help him back to his feet. What choice do we have?

Despite this, I remain an optimist. It would be difficult to carry on if that wasn’t the case. My beliefs are rooted in experience – that improvement is almost always slow, hard won, and based on painstaking negotiation and compromise.

This can be infuriating, and at times heartbreaking. Hypocrisy is an ever-present devil on the shoulder. You need to stay healthily sceptical without ever slipping over into cynicism. But that’s the price of living in (thank God) a democracy. You must win the argument first. And we do, sometimes, make things better.

In recent months, with all the misery being inflicted around the world, I’ve found myself pausing occasionally to be grateful that I was born in this comparatively safe, peaceful, progressive, compassionate country.

Still, there are times when even that’s not enough. My safe space, my ultimate retreat, has always been to disappear into the pages of books – into fiction, to be precise. And I can often judge how I’m feeling at a subconscious level by what I’m choosing to read at any given time.

For the past few months, I’ve been mainlining science fiction. In fact, the last 17 novels I’ve read have belonged to just two series – Pierce Brown’s Red Rising, and James SA Corey’s The Expanse. In my downtime, I’ve chosen to flee this grim planet for the escapism, drama and excitement of a life among the stars.

Sci-fi doesn’t deserve the snobbery it gets

Sci-fi has a bad name among the snobbier critics. But, as usual, the snobbier critics miss the point. The genre’s best works stand on their merits. Its greatest writers – I could fill this column with a list, but my personal favourites include JG Ballard, Isaac Asimov, Ursula K Le Guin, Tamsyn Muir, Christopher Priest, Arkady Martine, William Gibson and Adrian Tchaikovsky – ask hard questions about what it is to be human, using imagination and vision, philosophy and religion, science and technology, and often the sharpest of humour.

If you doubt me, search out a copy of Mary Doria Russell’s The Sparrow, in which a group of Jesuits make first contact and puzzle over whether God’s love would encapsulate inhuman extraterrestrials. It’s a reasonable question – I mean, we know they’re out there, don’t we?

Red Rising and The Expanse have captivated me. Both are set in the far future, when humankind has conquered the solar system. People have chosen to live, procreate and die not just on Earth, but on Mars, on moons, even on manmade structures that float in space.

Both, in their different ways, explore the very issues we are wrestling with ourselves: refugees, exploitation, racism, gender, class, climate, revolution. Neither strikes an absolutist note – the authors are too intelligent and subtle for that – but operate in those essential shades of grey. Perhaps that’s what’s drawn me to them.

There’s also something special about giving yourself over to a well-written, lovingly crafted series. I think of Patrick O’Brian’s 20 extraordinary Aubrey-Maturin novels, or George MacDonald Fraser’s 12 eye-watering Flashman books, or Hilary Mantel’s three Thomas Cromwell masterpieces. You’ll have your own examples.

Human nature and its inescapable flaws

Over the course of Red Rising and The Expanse, the main players age and grow, succeed and fail, make good and bad decisions. You come to know them intimately.

Key characters, whose lives have spanned several books, die suddenly and shockingly, leaving you bereft. You immerse yourself in new worlds with their own laws and political structures, and they become second nature, even highly believable.

And always, always, although these stories help you escape the surly bonds of Earth, you are drawn back to human nature and its inescapable flaws. There is always the Other; alien, suspicious, unfathomably murderous and warlike, and ultimately misunderstood.

Innocents die, leaders preen, arms dealers grow rich, and the misery continues. We will never grow out of that cycle

There is the choice of seeing a complex situation only in black and white, with a kill-or-be-killed mindset, and there are always those who choose such a path. There is always a man who wants to be king – think of the despicable acts of Putin in Ukraine. There are always irreconcilable fundamentalists – consider those causing such pain in the Middle East; those jaw-dropping interviews with anti-Israel marchers on UK streets who had no idea Hamas began this conflict by slaughtering and kidnapping.

Solutions are never discovered this way, though. Innocents die, leaders preen, arms dealers grow rich, and the misery continues. We will never grow out of that cycle before the heat death of the sun decides matters for us.

Where we succeed, accord only comes through the hard, slow, painful work of establishing areas of mutual understanding and empathy, of opening minds, of diplomacy and sacrifice. That’s as true when you’re battling laser-armed Martian rebels as it is when you’re simply attempting to end a dispute among the local community council.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

