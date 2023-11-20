Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was ‘overcome by emotion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was ‘overcome by emotion’

Drew Billimore had broken up with his girlfriend before he was caught going 41mph over the speed limit at Daviot.

By Jenni Gee
A driver clocked at 111mph on the A9 was “overcome by emotion” after breaking up with his girlfriend, his solicitor said.

Drew Billimore was spotted going 41mph over the speed limit in his Ford Fiesta and stopped by police.

His claim that he didn’t realise how fast he was going was questioned by Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald, who said his “little car” would be “rattling” at such high speeds.

Billimore appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of careless driving by driving at excessive speed.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan said it was just after 8pm on Saturday February 25 this year when the offence took place on the A9 at Daviot.

Driver was 41mph over speed limit

He said: “The vehicle driven by the accused, a Ford Fiesta, was recorded travelling at 111mph – the speed limit being 70mph.”

Officers pulled over Billimore’s 63-plate car in a layby at Moy, where they showed him the speed on their device before he was cautioned and charged.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Billimore, said the 22-year-old farm worker’s relationship had just broken down when the offence took place.

He said: “The relationship ended, he was quite upset driving home and was overcome with emotion.

“He didn’t really appreciate the speed he was doing.”

‘I rather suspect your little car was rattling’

Explaining that losing his licence would put the young man’s job at risk, Mr Patterson passed Sheriff MacDonald a letter of reference from Billimore’s employer, who he said spoke “quite highly” of his client.

He told her: “He does seem to be quite a sensible young man, unlikely to appear again.

“It does appear to be a lesson learned, it is not something that appears to be that deliberate.”

But Sheriff MacDonald told Billimore, from Keltneyburn, Perth and Kinross: “You were travelling at 111mph in a Ford Fiesta – I find it hard to believe you didn’t realise.

“I rather suspect your little car was rattling.”

She banned Billimore from the roads for four months and fined him £540.

