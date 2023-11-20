Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was ‘overcome by emotion’

A driver clocked at 111mph on the A9 was “overcome by emotion” after breaking up with his girlfriend, his solicitor said.

Drew Billimore was spotted going 41mph over the speed limit in his Ford Fiesta and stopped by police.

His claim that he didn’t realise how fast he was going was questioned by Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald, who said his “little car” would be “rattling” at such high speeds.

Billimore appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of careless driving by driving at excessive speed.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan said it was just after 8pm on Saturday February 25 this year when the offence took place on the A9 at Daviot.

Driver was 41mph over speed limit

He said: “The vehicle driven by the accused, a Ford Fiesta, was recorded travelling at 111mph – the speed limit being 70mph.”

Officers pulled over Billimore’s 63-plate car in a layby at Moy, where they showed him the speed on their device before he was cautioned and charged.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Billimore, said the 22-year-old farm worker’s relationship had just broken down when the offence took place.

He said: “The relationship ended, he was quite upset driving home and was overcome with emotion.

“He didn’t really appreciate the speed he was doing.”

‘I rather suspect your little car was rattling’

Explaining that losing his licence would put the young man’s job at risk, Mr Patterson passed Sheriff MacDonald a letter of reference from Billimore’s employer, who he said spoke “quite highly” of his client.

He told her: “He does seem to be quite a sensible young man, unlikely to appear again.

“It does appear to be a lesson learned, it is not something that appears to be that deliberate.”

But Sheriff MacDonald told Billimore, from Keltneyburn, Perth and Kinross: “You were travelling at 111mph in a Ford Fiesta – I find it hard to believe you didn’t realise.

“I rather suspect your little car was rattling.”

She banned Billimore from the roads for four months and fined him £540.