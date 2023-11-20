Outer Hebrides Tourism ‘utterly blown away’ by response to first-ever Community Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outer Hebrides Tourism ‘utterly blown away’ by response to first-ever Community Awards

The awards have given local businesses a way to "celebrate the way we do things", says Outer Hebrides Tourism chief executive Sarah Maclean.

By Eve McLachlan
Three men and a woman stand in front of a banner that says Outer Hebrides. Two of them are holding awards.
Award-winners Jane Morrison (HebCelt Festival) and Iain Faller (The Island Spirit Whisky Shop) onstage at the ceremony with sponsor Native Hebridean Salmon's Ian Laister and Coinneach 'The Hebridean Baker' Macleod. Photo: SandiePhotos/Outer Hebrides Tourism

Outer Hebrides Tourism’s Sarah Maclean says they expected a few hundred votes for their inaugural Community Awards – only to get more than 7,000.

The winners of the Tourism Community Awards were announced in Outer Hebrides Tourism’s bi-annual conferences earlier this month.

The public voted for their favourite businesses in both Uist and Barra and Lewis and Harris, across four separate categories.

And, despite this being the awards’ first ever year, Outer Hebrides Tourism’s chief executive, Sarah Maclean, says the public response has been “brilliant”.

“We certainly didn’t know what expect,” she says. “I think we were expecting to get a few hundred votes. So when it was over 7,000 people […] that was fantastic.”

The team was “utterly blown away” by the number of votes.

‘It’s been a really tough few years for people’

“I think that in the islands, we’re not always very good at celebrating the way we do things,” Sarah says. “So I think [the awards] weren’t something that had ever really occurred to us to do before.”

And they have come at an especially important time, she says.

“It’s been a really tough few years for people. The blows have kept coming, and the tourism and visitor sector has been on the sharp end of that.”

The awards, Sarah says, were designed to inspire local people to feel “pride” in the businesses they have built.

A woman with blonde curly hair smiles while holding an award.
Miriam Hamilton, owner of award-winning business The Weaving Shed. Photo supplied by: Miriam Hamilton

Miriam Hamilton, whose business The Weaving Shed lets visitors get a behind-the-scenes look at traditional tweed making, says she was “over the moon” to win Best See and Do Experience in Lewis and Harris.

“It’s an incredible honor to have won and means so much after all the hard work we have put in.”

“I couldn’t have done this without my family and wonderful customers,” she added.

Who won the Outer Hebrides Tourism Community Awards?

Iain Faller runs The Island Spirit Whisky Shop, which won for Best Food & Drink in Lewis and Harris.

He says the award is only the latest way Outer Hebrides Tourism has helped his business, thanking them for “all the support and networking opportunities we have received through them since we started our business in 2020.”

“I would encourage any local business to join Outer Hebrides Tourism and get involved.”

‘We’ve set the hares running’

After the success of the first ever Tourism Community Awards, Sarah is confident they’ll keep going.

“I think we’ve probably set the hares running,” she says, noting that the awards have ignited “a healthy level of competition”.

Outer Hebrides Tourism is already considering their options for what they might look like in the future.

“There’s loads of potential to expand the categories,” Sarah says. “We used a very light touch this time, because we didn’t really know what we were doing!”

“I think our confidence has grown with it now,” she says.

