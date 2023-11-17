Former Aberdeen advocate guilty of historic sex assaults on two boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Aberdeen advocate guilty of historic sex assaults on two boys

Mark Strachan - who wrote a legal textbook on the topic of sexual offending in 2015 - was warned by Sheriff Ian Wallace that prison was a "very real potential outcome".

By David McPhee
Former advocate Mark Strachan was found guilty by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting two teenage boys. Image: DC Thomson.
Former advocate Mark Strachan was found guilty by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting two teenage boys. Image: DC Thomson.

A former advocate has been found guilty of indecently assaulting two schoolboys more than 20 years ago.

Mark Strachan, 64, was convicted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of two charges of sexually touching the teenage brothers between 1999 and 2001 at two addresses in the city.

A jury of eight men and seven women took almost four hours to find him guilty by majority verdict on both charges.

Strachan – who the Press and Journal can today reveal wrote a legal textbook on the topic of sexual offending in 2015 – was described as a “man of power” who carried out “insidious abuse” upon the two boys.

Today, it can also be reported that Strachan was jailed for two years and stripped of his advocate role after being found guilty of fraud and attempted fraud totalling almost £50,000.

He was convicted at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in 2014 of submitting numerous false travel claims for expenses to the Scottish Legal Aid Board over several years.

Victim says verdict is ‘overwhelming’

Outside court, one of Strachan’s victims, now 37, was emotional as he told the Press and Journal it had been a “long, hard journey” in his fight for justice.

“The years of hardship of not understanding what happened were difficult,” he said.

“But eventually being able to come forward and get that closure for myself and my brother – it’s an overwhelming sensation.

“It’s still upsetting, but in a good way, because I know I’ve done the right thing in the end.”

Former lawyer Mark Strachan authored a law book on sexual offences in 2015. Image: Amazon.

Jurors heard during the trial how Strachan, while acting as the family lawyer, asked the boy’s parents if he could measure them as part of a “teenage growth study”. 

He then took one 13-year-old boy into a bedroom where he measured his arms, legs and private parts with a measuring tape before handling his penis.

Another witness, who was around 14 or 15 at the time, told the fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson that Strachan did the same to him before tapping his penis with a pen.

“He wanted me to take it out and get it to grow – I told him, no.”

The witness, now 38, went on to say that it happened “two or three times more” after the first time.

He added that Strachan paid him “£5 or £10 every time”.

As he took the witness stand yesterday, the former advocate repeatedly denied that the incidents ever took place – claiming he was working “absolutely flat out” at the time. 

Strachan lost his temper with the fiscal depute after she suggested he could have altered time sheets to cover up his tracks.

Strachan – who was convicted of doctoring documents to falsely claim travel allowances and mileage fees during his 2014 fraud trial – raised his voice and called that line of questioning “a disgrace”, earning a stern rebuke from Sheriff Ian Wallace.

Former advocate Mark Strachan was told a prison sentence was a “very real” possibility after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two teenage brothers. Image: DC Thomson.

‘A different man from the man you claimed to be’

Following the verdict being handed down this afternoon, Sheriff Wallace warned Strachan that a prison sentence was a “very real potential outcome”  and that he should “prepare” himself for that.

“You have been convicted of serious sexual offences against two children,” the sheriff said.

“In these offences, you abused your position as a solicitor and this is the second conviction that relates to you abusing that position.

“In this case, you concocted a story so that you could be alone with your young victims and you used the trust placed in you as an authority figure to sexually abuse them.

“It’s only from the courage of your victims speaking out that you have again shown yourself to be a different man from the man you claimed to be.”

Sheriff Wallace deferred sentence Strachan, of Leslie, near Insch, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also placed the former advocate on the sex offenders register.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Kyle Miller outside Inverness Sheriff Court
Drunk found under bush verbally abused and assaulted police who were trying to help
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Duncan admitted sexual assault Picture shows; David Duncan. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 16/11/2023
Sex offender told woman he'd 'like to get her into bed' and grabbed her…
Callum Calder-Hamilton, a repeat drink-driver who drank Dragon Soop (also pictured) before driving
Dragon Soop-swigging repeat drink-driver hit with three-year ban
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. St Ninian Drive in Inverness Picture shows; St Ninian Drive in Inverness. St Ninian Drive in Inverness. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Swerving Inverness driver came within inches of mum and son on pavement
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former advocate denies assaulting schoolboys - claiming he was 'up to his eyes' with…
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Aberdeen and Dundee
Aberdeen Sherriff Court.
Aberdeen student told to pay £300 to cyclist he knocked down in Garioch
Prof Dame Sue Black was involved in the search for Renee and Andrew MacRae in 2004.
‘The bodies have not come home’: Inverness-born forensic expert Sue Black is still troubled…
An injured man was taken to hospital following the incident.
Three men in court following attempted murder in Fraserburgh
A view of the first floor of Union Square with Christmas lights up
Teen raced through Union Square on motorbike with a knife