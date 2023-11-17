Pictures: First look inside Stornoway’s new Co-op supermarket with Original Factory Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pictures: First look inside Stornoway’s new Co-op supermarket with Original Factory Shop

The new Co-op in Stornoway stretches over 22,000 square feet

By Bailey Moreton
stornoway co-op
New Co-op store in Stornoway opens. Image: Co-op.

The largest Co-op store in the UK opened in Stornoway on Friday, November 17.

The store on MacAulay Road stretches over 22,000 square feet and will employ more than 100 people.

The new Co-op store in Stornoway opened Friday. Image: Co-op.

Steven Cooper, the Co-op’s Stornoway Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform the store.

New Stornoway Co-op manager Steven Cooper. Image: Co-op.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life – and, we are very proud to serve the island community.”

stornoway c-op
The new Co-op store in Stornoway will employ more than 100 people. Image: Co-op.

The store will house a local favourite, Stag bakeries, which have opened an over-counter range of hot food, pies and pastries.

A look inside the new Co-op store in Stornoway, which opened on Friday, November 17. Image: Co-op.

There are also spots in the store for Travel Agent Hebrides Travel, an independent travel exchange bureau and location for The Original Factory Shop, a discounted clothing retailer.

The new Co-op store in Stornoway also houses other outlets, like discount clothes retailer The Original Factory Shop. Image: Co-op.

A new laundry service is also be available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.

There is also a laundrette outside the new Co-op store in Stornoway opens. Image Co-op.

Last month, Co-op also relaunched its location in Sollas, North Uist, after renovations to the 1,500 square foot Island store.

Stornoway Co-op ‘better than ever’ as refurbished store with Stag Bakeries to be launched

More from Highlands & Islands

Steven Fry
Inverness dad hopes to raise thousands for cancer treatment two years after life-changing tanker…
McCaig's Tower will be lit up during the festival.
Here are 9 magical highlights of the Oban Winter Festival
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Construction contract for John O'Groats Mill awarded Picture shows; John O'Groats Mill. John O'Groats. Supplied by John O'Groats Mill Trust Date; Unknown
‘Huge milestone’: £3.2 million contract awarded for John O’ Groats Mill renovations
Ministry of Sound Classical have announced they will be coming to Inverness in July. LCC Live
Spanish fiesta in the Highlands: All you need to know as Ministry of Sound…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Duncan admitted sexual assault Picture shows; David Duncan. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 16/11/2023
Sex offender told woman he'd 'like to get her into bed' and grabbed her…
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
4
A site has been chosen for the new broch in Caithness. Image Bob Marshall
Site chosen in Caithness for the first broch to be built in Scotland in…
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows
Prof Dame Sue Black was involved in the search for Renee and Andrew MacRae in 2004.
‘The bodies have not come home’: Inverness-born forensic expert Sue Black is still troubled…
AMTE Power's factory in Thurso.
Cash-strapped Thurso firm AMTE Power unveils £2.5 million buyout deal

Conversation