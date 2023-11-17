Pictures: First look inside Stornoway’s new Co-op supermarket with Original Factory Shop

The largest Co-op store in the UK opened in Stornoway on Friday, November 17.

The store on MacAulay Road stretches over 22,000 square feet and will employ more than 100 people.

Steven Cooper, the Co-op’s Stornoway Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform the store.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life – and, we are very proud to serve the island community.”

The store will house a local favourite, Stag bakeries, which have opened an over-counter range of hot food, pies and pastries.

There are also spots in the store for Travel Agent Hebrides Travel, an independent travel exchange bureau and location for The Original Factory Shop, a discounted clothing retailer.

A new laundry service is also be available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.

Last month, Co-op also relaunched its location in Sollas, North Uist, after renovations to the 1,500 square foot Island store.