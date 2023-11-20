Aberdeen man in dock on crossbow attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man in dock on crossbow attempted murder charge

The Press and Journal understands a 42-year-old man suffered injuries consistent with being shot with a crossbow bolt.

By Danny McKay
Police at the scene at Eric Hendrie Park searching with metal detectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Police at the scene at Eric Hendrie Park searching with metal detectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court accused of using a crossbow in an alleged murder bid in an Aberdeen park.

Police responded to a report of a 42-year-old man being hurt at Eric Hendrie Park on Springhill Road at 3.50am on Saturday, November 11.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment with the latest information suggesting he remains in a stable condition.

The Press and Journal understands he suffered injuries consistent with being shot with a crossbow bolt.

Now, Alan Bruce has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Police searched the area with metal detectors

The 51-year-old faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

He is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon, understood to be a crossbow.

Bruce, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again this week.

Eric Hendrie Park, Springhill Road, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Following the incident, a large section of the park was cordoned off by police as investigations were carried out.

Police tape was put in place around the outside of the grass area and the play park in the early hours of the morning.

Around half a dozen officers were also seen carrying out a search within the cordon using metal detectors, leaf blowers and rakes.

Pedestrians and dog walkers were also asked by officers to stay away from the public paths.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police at the scene at Eric Hendrie Park searching with metal detectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Warrant for man who made disturbing murder claims at loch
Police at the scene at Eric Hendrie Park searching with metal detectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drink-driver more than five times limit almost SEVEN hours after stopping
Police at the scene at Eric Hendrie Park searching with metal detectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray
Elgin Sheriff court
Domestic abuser who tried to control wife's life was like 'Jekyll and Hyde'
Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was 'overcome by emotion'
Brodie Paterson who drunkenly assaulted a police officer at Aboyne Highland Games.
No punishment for teen who punched policeman at Aboyne Highland Games
Police at the scene at Eric Hendrie Park searching with metal detectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
The Hayloft pub in Aberdeen and Martyn Anderson.
Smirking photobomber groped woman as she posed for a picture in Aberdeen pub
Police at the scene at Eric Hendrie Park searching with metal detectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First offender raided Inverness pubs during 'crazy' couple of months
Ross MacGillivray.
Two men charged following the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness