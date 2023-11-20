Aberdeen man in dock on crossbow attempted murder charge

A man has appeared in court accused of using a crossbow in an alleged murder bid in an Aberdeen park.

Police responded to a report of a 42-year-old man being hurt at Eric Hendrie Park on Springhill Road at 3.50am on Saturday, November 11.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment with the latest information suggesting he remains in a stable condition.

The Press and Journal understands he suffered injuries consistent with being shot with a crossbow bolt.

Now, Alan Bruce has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Police searched the area with metal detectors

The 51-year-old faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

He is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon, understood to be a crossbow.

Bruce, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again this week.

Following the incident, a large section of the park was cordoned off by police as investigations were carried out.

Police tape was put in place around the outside of the grass area and the play park in the early hours of the morning.

Around half a dozen officers were also seen carrying out a search within the cordon using metal detectors, leaf blowers and rakes.

Pedestrians and dog walkers were also asked by officers to stay away from the public paths.

