Man rushed to hospital after being found injured in Aberdeen park

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found injured in Eric Hendrie Park in Aberdeen.

Police responded to a report of a 42-year-old man being hurt at the park on Springhill Road at 3.50am.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A section of the park has been cordoned off by police as investigations into the incident continue.

A number of officers and police cars are reportedly still at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a 42-year-old man having been injured within Eric Hendrie Park in Aberdeen around 3.50am on Saturday, November 11.

“The man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

More to follow.