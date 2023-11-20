Rhynie husband and wife childminding service rated one of best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rhynie husband and wife childminding service rated one of best in Scotland

Wellie Boots childminders in Rhynie wowed inspectors, who gave it an outstanding report. We spoke to the couple behind the service about their child-led facility in an idyllic setting.

By Calum Petrie
Peter and Sharon Stoneman have turned their home in Rhynie into one of Scotland's best childcare facilities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peter and Sharon Stoneman have turned their home in Rhynie into one of Scotland's best childcare facilities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A husband and wife childminding team from Rhynie has been deemed one of the best childcare providers in Scotland.

Sharon and Peter Stoneman have run Wellie Boots childminding service from their home in the Aberdeenshire village for 11 years.

In a list published by the Care Inspectorate, Wellie Boots was one of only two childcare providers in the country to be graded ‘Excellent’ – the highest grading – in the last month.

Inspectors visited the pair at home in Rhynie last month, grading their service in four areas.

Wellie Boots received two ‘Excellent’s and two ‘Very Good’s, with an overall mark of ‘Excellent’.

“It was just really nice to get the recognition,” Sharon told the P&J.

“We’ve always worked very hard at what we do and continually look to improve.”

Wellie Boots childminders’ child-led philosophy bearing fruit

Interestingly, Sharon and Peter use the same child-led philosophy as Poppies in Laurencekirk, which we profiled earlier this year after it also received an outstanding inspection report.

“I’ve always wanted to have a child-led ethos,” said Sharon.

Wellie Boots childminding service owners Sharon and Peter Stoneman.
‘I’m just grateful that parents trust us with their precious little people,’ said Sharon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I wanted to give the children a strong voice in the setting. We do that by working with parents and making good use of the outdoors.

“We’ve just got a structure that really works for us and our children and their families. I think that’s been the case for a long time.”

She added: “Parents have always been really delighted with our service and supportive of our setting.

“We always tend to keep our kids – they arrive as babies and leave when they start school.

“Even when kids become old enough for state-funded childcare, often the parents will just pay to keep them here.

“I’m just grateful that they trust us with their precious little people.”

The report stated that Sharon and Peter were “extremely committed to professional development and demonstrated how this led to exceptional outcomes for children.”

Childminders set in ‘beautiful village’ Rhynie

Their house in Rhynie, near Huntly, provides children with an idyllic setting.

“We live in a beautiful village with everything on our doorstep.

“You can go out our front door and whichever direction you chose to walk you’d find somewhere lovely. So we’re really fortunate that we’re able to do that with the kids every day.”

I asked Sharon how a childminding service ends up being one of the best in the country.

Peter and Sharon at their home in Rhynie, Aberdeenshire, where they run their childminding business out of.
Sector leading: Peter and Sharon’s childminding service received an outstanding report by inspectors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I think it’s about being committed to how important the role is, and being really committed to what is best for the children.

“It’s about letting them lead the learning. The best way to get true, proper engagement from the children is to go with what they’re interested in and what they’re wanting to do, and to go at their pace. Rather than having a pre-conceived idea of what you want to do.

“Having a good relationship with the children’s families helps. It gives you an idea about the children’s personalities and their lives outwith here.”

She added: “Being graded ‘Excellent’ for ‘How good is our care, play and learning?’ was the priority for me.

“That’s the one that I really want to get right. Because if that’s not right, then there’s really no point in any of the rest of it. That’s the point of us doing what we do.”

