Two men arrested following the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness

Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of 36-year-old Ross MacGillivray in Inverness.

Mr MacGillivray was found dead at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area of the city, last weekend.

Shortly afterwards, police announced they would be launching a murder investigation into his death.

On November 15, detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team held a press conference at the Inverness police HQ where they released details about the two suspects.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall, two men were seen entering the same property where Mr MacGillivray was later found dead.

He said: “They entered around 10.20pm on Saturday, November 11 and then left shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 12.

“They are believed to have headed on foot in the direction of the Caledonian Canal and were known to have been in the St Valery Avenue area around 12.20pm, possibly in the company of a woman.”

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in, which described Ross MacGillivray as a “friendly chap” who wore his “heart on his sleeve”.

Police have now confirmed they have arrested two men, aged 21 and 28, in connection with Mr MacGillivray’s death.

They also said they would continue their inquiries into what happened.