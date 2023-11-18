Two men arrested following the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Two men arrested following the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness

Mr MacGillivray died at a property on St Ninian Drive in Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
Ross MacGillivray.
Ross MacGillivray was found dead at a property in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of 36-year-old Ross MacGillivray in Inverness.

Mr MacGillivray was found dead at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area of the city, last weekend.

Shortly afterwards, police announced they would be launching a murder investigation into his death.

On November 15, detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team held a press conference at the Inverness police HQ where they released details about the two suspects.

Ross MacGillivray was found dead in a house on St Ninian Drive

According to Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall, two men were seen entering the same property where Mr MacGillivray was later found dead.

He said: “They entered around 10.20pm on Saturday, November 11 and then left shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 12.

“They are believed to have headed on foot in the direction of the Caledonian Canal and were known to have been in the St Valery Avenue area around 12.20pm, possibly in the company of a woman.”

The property where Ross MacGillivray died. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in, which described Ross MacGillivray as a “friendly chap” who wore his “heart on his sleeve”.

Police have now confirmed they have arrested two men, aged 21 and 28, in connection with Mr MacGillivray’s death.

They also said they would continue their inquiries into what happened.

‘You have left me with a piece missing from my heart’: Tributes paid to father-of-three murdered in Inverness

 

