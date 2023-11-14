‘You have left me with a piece missing from my heart’: Tributes paid to father-of-three murdered in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘You have left me with a piece missing from my heart’: Tributes paid to father-of-three murdered in Inverness

Tributes have flooded in describing Ross MacGillivray as a “friendly chap” who wore his “heart on his sleeve".

By Michelle Henderson
Ross MacGillivray.
Ross MacGillivray was found dead at a property in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

An Inverness dad is being remembered for his caring nature and devotion to family as police investigate his death.

Heartbroken relatives and friends have spoken of their shock and devastation following the death of Ross MacGillivray.

The 36-year-old was found by police at a property on St Ninian Drive,  in the city’s Dalneigh area, in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation is now underway as officers try to piece together the events leading up to his death.

Officers are keen to speak to two men seen entering the property on Saturday evening as part of their inquiries.

‘We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars’

Tributes have flooded in describing him as a “friendly chap” who wore his “heart on his sleeve.”

On Monday, his heartbroken family paid tribute to a “loving husband, father and friend.”

In a statement, released by police, they said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

His close friend Louis T C Stewart described his close friend as a “brother” with a heart of gold.

He says his death has left a hole in his heart which will never be filled.

A yellow police van sits outside a property in the Dalneigh area of Inverness.
Police stood guard outside the property on St Ninian Drive in Inverness on Sunday night as a murder investigation was launched. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Sharing a touching tribute on Facebook, he wrote: “I now have very little reason to ever pass Inverness again except to lay you to rest.

“You have left me with a piece missing from my heart; a piece that will forever long a lengthy phone call with you or a ridiculous hike for absolutely nothing really. You had a heart of gold and wore your heart on your sleeve.”

Ashley MacDonald fondly remembered his sense of humour; particularly around his children.

She wrote: “This is such sad news. Ross was always up for a laugh and spoke to everyone. I often saw Ross when he was with his kids. I can’t believe this. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest easy Ross.”

Angela Miller added: “RIP Ross. You were a lovely friendly chap. Thoughts are with your family at this awful time.”

‘He was always nice and friendly’

Inverness resident Hew Morrison candidly remembers chatting to Ross on the bus.

Describing him as a “really sound guy”, he said: “How sad. I didn’t know this lad that well, but he lived at Clachnaharry a few years ago, during the same time that I did. We sometimes used to catch the bus into town at the same time and we always sat near each other and chatted. He was always nice and friendly. A really sound guy.

“I am thinking of his family. Rest in peace.”

