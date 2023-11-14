‘You have left me with a piece missing from my heart’: Tributes paid to father-of-three murdered in Inverness

An Inverness dad is being remembered for his caring nature and devotion to family as police investigate his death.

Heartbroken relatives and friends have spoken of their shock and devastation following the death of Ross MacGillivray.

The 36-year-old was found by police at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the city’s Dalneigh area, in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation is now underway as officers try to piece together the events leading up to his death.

Officers are keen to speak to two men seen entering the property on Saturday evening as part of their inquiries.

‘We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars’

Tributes have flooded in describing him as a “friendly chap” who wore his “heart on his sleeve.”

On Monday, his heartbroken family paid tribute to a “loving husband, father and friend.”

In a statement, released by police, they said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

His close friend Louis T C Stewart described his close friend as a “brother” with a heart of gold.

He says his death has left a hole in his heart which will never be filled.

Sharing a touching tribute on Facebook, he wrote: “I now have very little reason to ever pass Inverness again except to lay you to rest.

“You have left me with a piece missing from my heart; a piece that will forever long a lengthy phone call with you or a ridiculous hike for absolutely nothing really. You had a heart of gold and wore your heart on your sleeve.”

Ashley MacDonald fondly remembered his sense of humour; particularly around his children.

She wrote: “This is such sad news. Ross was always up for a laugh and spoke to everyone. I often saw Ross when he was with his kids. I can’t believe this. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest easy Ross.”

Angela Miller added: “RIP Ross. You were a lovely friendly chap. Thoughts are with your family at this awful time.”

‘He was always nice and friendly’

Inverness resident Hew Morrison candidly remembers chatting to Ross on the bus.

Describing him as a “really sound guy”, he said: “How sad. I didn’t know this lad that well, but he lived at Clachnaharry a few years ago, during the same time that I did. We sometimes used to catch the bus into town at the same time and we always sat near each other and chatted. He was always nice and friendly. A really sound guy.

“I am thinking of his family. Rest in peace.”