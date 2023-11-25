Driver fined £290 for £3k doughnuts damage to golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver fined £290 for £3k doughnuts damage to golf course

John Doran left Sport Aberdeen with a "costly" £3,000 repair bill after skidding a 4x4 around in circles on the manicured lawn.

By Danny McKay
The damage to the Kings Links golf course. Images: Sport Aberdeen
A thoughtless driver who caused £3,000 of damage by doing doughnuts on an Aberdeen golf course has been fined just £290.

John Doran arrived in a caravan near the popular Kings Links golf course by Pittodrie.

But for reasons which remain a mystery, the 28-year-old then drove a silver 4×4 across the golf course’s painstakingly manicured lawn.

Doran left the club with a hefty repair bill with photographs of his handiwork showing muddy tyre tracks consistent with skidding in circles or what’s called doing doughnuts.

Aberdeen golf course’s £3k repair woes

Speaking after the disappointing incident, David Selkirk – Sport Aberdeen’s director of community leisure operations – revealed that one green was totally unplayable.

“We are extremely disappointed by the damage caused, including to the fairways on the 8th and 9th holes caused by vehicle tracks,” Mr Selkirk said.

He added: “This damage has led to a costly repair for Sport Aberdeen, estimated to be around £3,000”.

The repairs were estimated to take around four weeks and temporary alterations were made to keep the holes playable in the meantime.

Doughnuts damage discovered by groundsman

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened between the evening of April 29 this year and 5.40am the following morning.

He said a groundsman arrived for work and discovered the damage and the silver 4×4 responsible was still onsite.

Doran, of Brough Lane, Elkesley, Nottinghamshire, pled guilty to the charge of driving a car onto land not forming part of a road without lawful authority.

He had also faced a charge of driving without insurance but prosecutors accepted his plea of not guilty.

John Doran doesn’t plan on coming back to Aberdeen

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “The offence itself is from a car but they were there with a number of caravans.

“He admits driving on the grass when he should not have. He accepts it was wrong and does not intend to do it again.”

Ms Logan said the father-of-four works and lives in Nottinghamshire and he had no plans to return to the Aberdeen area.

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered Doran to pay a fine of £290.

