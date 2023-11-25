Driver fined £290 for £3k doughnuts damage to golf course

A thoughtless driver who caused £3,000 of damage by doing doughnuts on an Aberdeen golf course has been fined just £290.

John Doran arrived in a caravan near the popular Kings Links golf course by Pittodrie.

But for reasons which remain a mystery, the 28-year-old then drove a silver 4×4 across the golf course’s painstakingly manicured lawn.

Doran left the club with a hefty repair bill with photographs of his handiwork showing muddy tyre tracks consistent with skidding in circles or what’s called doing doughnuts.

Aberdeen golf course’s £3k repair woes

Speaking after the disappointing incident, David Selkirk – Sport Aberdeen’s director of community leisure operations – revealed that one green was totally unplayable.

“We are extremely disappointed by the damage caused, including to the fairways on the 8th and 9th holes caused by vehicle tracks,” Mr Selkirk said.

He added: “This damage has led to a costly repair for Sport Aberdeen, estimated to be around £3,000”.

The repairs were estimated to take around four weeks and temporary alterations were made to keep the holes playable in the meantime.

Doughnuts damage discovered by groundsman

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened between the evening of April 29 this year and 5.40am the following morning.

He said a groundsman arrived for work and discovered the damage and the silver 4×4 responsible was still onsite.

Doran, of Brough Lane, Elkesley, Nottinghamshire, pled guilty to the charge of driving a car onto land not forming part of a road without lawful authority.

He had also faced a charge of driving without insurance but prosecutors accepted his plea of not guilty.

John Doran doesn’t plan on coming back to Aberdeen

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “The offence itself is from a car but they were there with a number of caravans.

“He admits driving on the grass when he should not have. He accepts it was wrong and does not intend to do it again.”

Ms Logan said the father-of-four works and lives in Nottinghamshire and he had no plans to return to the Aberdeen area.

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered Doran to pay a fine of £290.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.