Farmers offered free health ‘MOT’ at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Those attending the Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone Centre next week will be offered a free health ‘MOT’.

Farmers will be given the opportunity to have a check-up, including blood pressure, early diabetes detection and cholesterol testing, through a project run by RSABI and ANM Group.

The Health Hut will be located in the concourse at the Thainstone, led by nurse Irene Scott, who is a practice nurse from a family farm in Fife.

Through the Health Hut, RSABI hopes to encourage farmers to think how they can improve their health and provide them with an opportunity to discuss any mental or physical health concerns they might have.

“One of the challenges faced by farmers and others working in the agriculture industry is living in remote locations,” said Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI.

“That, along with long working hours and a failure to prioritise their own health, too often results in farmers acting slowly to book appointments with health professionals when they have concerns about their wellbeing. In reality, the sooner they take action, the easier it is to tackle the problem.

“We have seen great success with the Health Huts we have run this year so far, with a number of farmers discovering underlying health conditions and subsequently seeking treatment from their GPs and we’re looking forward returning to Thainstone next week.”

The Health Hut will be present at Thainstone on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November and no appointment is needed.