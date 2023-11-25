Farmers offered free health ‘MOT’ at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmers offered free health ‘MOT’ at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

RSABI's Health Hut will be located in the concourse at Thainstone.

By Katrina Macarthur
ANM auctioneer Colin Slessor pictured with RSABI nurse Irene Scott at Thainstone.
Those attending the Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone Centre next week will be offered a free health ‘MOT’.

Farmers will be given the opportunity to have a check-up, including blood pressure, early diabetes detection and cholesterol testing, through a project run by RSABI and ANM Group.

The Health Hut will be located in the concourse at the Thainstone, led by nurse Irene Scott, who is a practice nurse from a family farm in Fife.

Through the Health Hut, RSABI hopes to encourage farmers to think how they can improve their health and provide them with an opportunity to discuss any mental or physical health concerns they might have.

“One of the challenges faced by farmers and others working in the agriculture industry is living in remote locations,” said Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI.

“That, along with long working hours and a failure to prioritise their own health, too often results in farmers acting slowly to book appointments with health professionals when they have concerns about their wellbeing. In reality, the sooner they take action, the easier it is to tackle the problem.

“We have seen great success with the Health Huts we have run this year so far, with a number of farmers discovering underlying health conditions and subsequently seeking treatment from their GPs and we’re looking forward returning to Thainstone next week.”

The Health Hut will be present at Thainstone on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November and no appointment is needed.

