Arlene Fraser murder: Join the live online Q&A event with podcast host Dale Haslam on December 5 at 7pm

Investigative journalist Dale Haslam, who spoke to Arlene's friends, family, and those who brought her killer to justice, will be answering your questions about the case.

Dale Haslam and artwork for the Arlene Fraser podcast with Q&A logo.
By Dale Haslam

The team behind The Press and Journal’s latest investigative podcast series about the Arlene Fraser murder will be answering your questions during a live online event on Tuesday, December 5 from 7pm.

Last week, the P&J’s Impact team launched Vanished: The Arlene Fraser Murder.

The six-part series examines how the 33-year-old mum of two disappeared from her Elgin home, sparking Scotland’s biggest ever missing persons investigation, which became a murder probe.

The podcast is the culmination of a four-month investigation in which investigative reporter Dale Haslam looked into key details of the case by speaking with Arlene’s closest friends and with those who helped bring her killer to justice.

You can listen to the first four episodes for free right now on any major podcast platform, and thousands of people have already.

Artwork for Impact Podcasts series Vanished: The Arlene Fraser Murder. Artwork includes names of Arlene Fraser podcast and a picture of Arlene Fraser.

Episode five is out on December 4 with the sixth and final episode following on December 11.

Here is everything you need to know to take part in our Arlene Fraser podcast Q&A.

When is the Q&A event?

Tuesday, December 5 from 7pm to 8pm.

Where is the Q&A being held?

It will take place at the bottom of this article in the Conversation section. The Q&A is written, not audio.

How can I take part?

You will need to register an account on our website to take part, and you can do this for free. If you have previously added a comment to one of our stories, then you are already registered.

How do I ask a question?

You can submit questions in advance and during the Q&A hour by simply clicking on the ‘join the conversation’ box in the comment section at the bottom of this article.

What happens after I submit my question?

Your question will go into a queue managed by a moderator. You will see a badge beside your question that reads ‘awaiting approval’, which will disappear when your question is answered. We will take each question in turn and answer them one by one. When your question is answered, there will be a button below it that says ‘show reply’, which you can click and see Dale’s answer.

Will you get through all the questions?

We will certainly try! But we will certainly let everyone know when the Q&A is over.

Positive feedback from Arlene’s family

Brendan Duggan, co-producer of Vanished: The Arlene Fraser Murder podcast said: “The response to our series has been overwhelmingly positive, including positive feedback from Arlene’s family, who we have worked closely with.

“We wanted to give our audience a chance to ask any questions they might have about the series – and this is a great chance for them to quiz our investigative reporter Dale Haslam, who knows the case in great detail.

From left to right, P&J investigative reporters Dale Haslam and Brendan Duggan, and audio producer Morven McIntyre.
L-R: P&J investigative reporters Dale Haslam and Brendan Duggan, and audio producer Morven McIntyre. Image: Kami Thomson and Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“It is also an opportunity for our audience to ask about the current state of play with the Scottish Government, with Arlene’s killer due for parole in 2029 and a prominent campaign to keep him behind bars unless he reveals where her body is.

“Feel free to ask us a question – either in advance or during the Q&A hour. We expect it to be a popular event so please be patient – we will do our best to answer your question.”

